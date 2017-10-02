Titans say Marcus Mariota day-to-day with hamstring strain

October 2, 2017
The Titans sent quarterback Marcus Mariota for an MRI on his hamstring after he injured it in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Texans and the results don’t suggest he’s set for an extended absence from the lineup.

Coach Mike Mularkey said on Monday that the test showed a hamstring strain for Mariota and they are considering him day-to-day in terms of a timeline for a return to action. Mularkey compared Mariota’s injury to the one DeMarco Murray suffered a couple of weeks ago and the Titans are surely hoping things play out the same way.

Murray did not miss a game and returned in Week Three with 120 yards in a win over the Seahawks. He was off the injury report entirely last week.

Mularkey said he may not make a call on playing Mariota until Sunday, so it might be a while before we know if Mariota will be on a similar path.

4 responses to "Titans say Marcus Mariota day-to-day with hamstring strain

  1. Glad it’s not serious but Mariota has to play better. He has not been good this season. All of his passing touchdowns have basically been the receiver making plays to get to the end zone.

  4. I’m always worried about hamstrings, they limit effectiveness substantially and can become chronic. Even more dangerous given Mariota like to run the ball.

    That being said the Titans did blow it yesterday. OK Watson had a nice game but C’mon, 57 points? Yeesh. Titans could have taken control of the division with a W, and get completely blown out. I was one sad Titans camper yesterday.

