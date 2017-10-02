Titans say Marcus Mariota day-to-day with hamstring strain

Getty Images

The Titans sent quarterback Marcus Mariota for an MRI on his hamstring after he injured it in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Texans and the results don’t suggest he’s set for an extended absence from the lineup.

Coach Mike Mularkey said on Monday that the test showed a hamstring strain for Mariota and they are considering him day-to-day in terms of a timeline for a return to action. Mularkey compared Mariota’s injury to the one DeMarco Murray suffered a couple of weeks ago and the Titans are surely hoping things play out the same way.

Murray did not miss a game and returned in Week Three with 120 yards in a win over the Seahawks. He was off the injury report entirely last week.

Mularkey said he may not make a call on playing Mariota until Sunday, so it might be a while before we know if Mariota will be on a similar path.