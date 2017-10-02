Todd Gurley has a historic start to the season

Getty Images

Rodney Harrison calls Todd Gurley the best running back in the league. The numbers back Rodney up.

According to the NFL, Gurley has become only the third running back in league history to generate more than 575 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in the first four games of a season. The others? Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Emmitt Smith.

Brown did it twice, in 1958 and 1963. Smith accomplished it in 1995.

The group could soon expand from three to four; with only 37 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown tonight against Washington, Chiefs rookie Kareem Hunt will join the club, too.

Which could make Hunt the best running back in the league, arguably.