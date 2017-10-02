Tom Brady: Officials called it pretty tight, we have to overcome it

Getty Images

In their 33-30 loss to the Panthers on Sunday, the Patriots were flagged for seven accepted penalties for 55 yards while the Panthers had one accepted penalty for 33 yards.

Two of the calls against the Patriots were for offensive pass interference — Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola were each penalized once — and quarterback Tom Brady said during a Monday appearance on “Kirk & Callahan” on WEEI said he thought the officials called a “pretty tight” game against the Patriots. He said he doesn’t “know what they can do more” to avoid such calls, but that it is up to the Patriots to overcome them.

Brady had a similar answer when he was asked about the history of Patriots games officiated by referee Jerome Boger’s crew.

“Again, they were calling it tight on us,” Brady said. “From previous [games], that crew has called much more penalties on us than the other team. We just have to figure out how to play and tighten it up. If we don’t get the calls, we don’t get them, we still have to go out and play better than we’ve played. It’s just about us doing our job better, all of us. And we can. It’s not like that was the best game we could possibly play and we lost.”

“Do your job” has been the mantra in New England for some time and improving from a 2-2 start will require them to do so even if they don’t think the referees are doing theirs all that well.