Tom Brady on pace to get sacked a career-high 52 times

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT
AP

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is leading the league in passing yards and on pace to throw for an NFL record 5,596 yards this season. But a look at Brady’s stats through four games reveal some troubling signs as well.

First and foremost, Brady has been sacked 13 times this season. That’s a sharp increase over what Brady is accustomed to; he was only sacked 15 times all of last season.

With 13 sacks a quarter of the way through the season, Brady is on pace to get sacked 52 times this season. That would be the worst of his career: His previous high was 41 sacks in 2001, the year he replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe and became the Patriots’ starter.

And that raises a question about just how many hits Brady can take. At age 40 he hasn’t shown many signs of slowing down, but everyone can get injured, and a quarterback who’s getting sacked a lot is at a greater risk of getting injured.

The 2-2 Patriots’ biggest problem is on defense, but their offense has a problem, too. Brady needs to stay upright.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Tom Brady on pace to get sacked a career-high 52 times

  2. Sad that they think others can’t get open fast just because Edelman is not there.

    That’s on Brady as much as anyone. The line has been solid so far, allowing plenty of time on deeper developing routes.

    The playcalling has been inconsistent and that includes Brady as much as McDaniels.

    That 2nd down call on that first drive as they shredded the Panthers D down the field, was absolutely atrocious. It was a delayed fake reverse.

    Ugh.

    ATTACK!

    Talk about over-analyzing. My god. Anyone who thinks McDaniels is a great OC doesn’t watch all of the games.

    He has toys up the ying yang and calls that?

  3. The KNOWN antidote to Tom Brady has always been to hit him in the mouth.
    The sky is starting to fall in New England. They’ll still make the playoffs (benefits of playing in a crap division for so long) but with the defense looking clueless and Tom not staying upright, you’re about to see the biggest mass exodus of a bandwagon ever.

  6. I have been following this team over 45 plus years and this is the worst Defense I have ever seen. When Brady and the offense score 30 plus ….YOU HAVE TO WIN….Belichick and his greatness aside , the Gilmore signing I didn’t like from the beginning. He is a huge liability back there as hes out of position constantly. The Panthers were averaging 9.7 yards a PLAY …A PLAY!!!! ATROCIOUS ON EVERY LEVEL…. Bradys not gonna be able to bail them out every week..If it wasn’t for his Houdini act against the Texans they would be 1-3….If the defense doesn’t get it together its gonna be a long year in FOXBORO

  7. They look terrible so far.

    The defence looks worse each game than the previous week.

    Remember all those 19 & 0 predictions.

    They will be lucky to make the playoffs…

  8. medialovesthecowboys says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:05 pm
    The KNOWN antidote to Tom Brady has always been to hit him in the mouth.
    The sky is starting to fall in New England. They’ll still make the playoffs (benefits of playing in a crap division for so long) but with the defense looking clueless and Tom not staying upright, you’re about to see the biggest mass exodus of a bandwagon ever.

    ——————
    Did you know that to make the playoffs they had to beat teams in other divisions too? Dont take my word for it, check the schedule. Its amazing but true.

  9. you know, after 17 years of glory, it eventually had to come to an end. Patriots may not make the playoffs. They are that bad. Their defense is horrid. With little qb protection, their offense is suffering. I see them finishing 9-7. If the bills keep their play up, they’ll take the division.

    Brady won’t be a patriot next year. I’ve been saying it since the offseason. If they lose their upcoming few games, gronk will be traded. And brady might be traded too. Guarantee you discussions are already in place.

  10. I only remember all the perfectly legal hits/sacks by defenders that tom brady cried/complained into penalties.

    Oh… and… the phantom pass interference penalties.
    We could go on all day about those!!!

  12. There seems to be some trouble in paradise. They lost twice and had no business winning last week against HOuston… but they have Brady. And I will never assume they, or more specifically he, are done until they prove other wise.
    The Bills are the best team in the division TODAY. They are playing the best at all phases of the game..

    but its only 4 games in. I still think the Pats will figure it out and right the ship. Their D is allowing a ton of points and yards, so they should be easy to beat BUT when he is your qb, he is one of the few that can get you one more point than the opponent.

    Im still going to assume they win the SUper Bowl this year…

  13. Tom Brady will come back better than ever. He is a 40 year old with the body of a 27 year old and he is tough. Yes, he’s getting sacked more but Dante Scarnecchia will tweak the O-line and make the needed corrections. All of those wishing this to be the end of Brady will be left with egg on their faces. Talk of him declining just fires him up.

  16. His whole career has been high percentage passes- screens and slants, which are 2 step drops, quick passes, not reading through progressions, not standing in the pocket, using footwork, taking shotts from defenders while delivering the ball. til now he’s been a system qb in a system that every qb would thrive in (see Matt Cassell and Jimmy G. or Brissett the first 4 games last year- Jimmy was #1 qb in the league after week 2). So this is the first time brady has actually ran an offense thats not dummy proof……and they are 2-2.

  18. The offense scored 36 and 30 against very good defenses, throwing for over 300 yards in both games. Given how much the opponents have had the ball that`s pretty great.

    Nothing wrong with that at all. The defense can`t get the job done. Got to hold teams to no worse than 21 if you want to win consistently

  21. Spoiled little Patriots bandwagoners starting to cry after some adversity. If you’ve been a fan for over the last ten years…apologies…but this rude crop of whiny, annoying, bandwagon Pats fans is funny to watch as they cry like babies.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!