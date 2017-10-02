Trent Williams, Rob Kelley leave with injuries

Getty Images

Washington left tackle Trent Williams was injured in the second quarter. The team reported he has a knee injury and list him as questionable to return.

Williams went to the ground after the first play of Washington’s third series but replays showed nothing out of the ordinary. So he apparently injured it earlier in the game.

With Ty Nsekhe inactive with a core muscle injury, T.J. Clemmings replaced Williams at left tackle.

Washington claimed Clemmings off waivers from the Vikings before the start of the season. It previously used him on the jumbo package as an extra tackle.

Washington also lists Rob Kelley as questionable to return. He had seven carries for 23 yards before leaving.

Kelley was questionable to play with a rib cartilage injury but injured his ankle in the first half Monday night.