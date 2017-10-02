Tyler Ervin tore his patellar tendon Sunday

Getty Images

The Texans routed the Titans on Sunday, but they didn’t leave the 57-14 victory unscathed.

Running back Tyler Ervin left the game after injuring his knee on a punt return in the first quarter and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that he suffered a torn patellar tendon on the play. Ervin is expected to have surgery on Monday.

Ervin was a fourth-round pick by the Texans in 2016 and has served as the team’s kick and punt returner for the last two years. He was averaging 7.5 yards per punt return and 18.6 yards per kickoff return this season while also getting a handful of touches on offense.

The Texans will have to find someone else to handle the return duties while Ervin starts on a long rehab process after his surgery.