Vikings confirm Dalvin Cook has torn ACL

Getty Images

The Vikings weren’t expecting good news on rookie running back Dalvin Cook, and they didn’t get it.

Coach Mike Zimmer just told reporters that Cook indeed suffered a torn ACL yesterday, and will be out for the rest of the season.

The second-round pick had already proven himself an integral part of the Vikings offense, as they were willing to put a heavy load on him already. He had 74 carries for 354 yards and two touchdowns already this season, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Now, the Vikings will have to rely on free agent pickup Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon, and likely have to add someone from outside to supplement a thin backfield.