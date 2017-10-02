Vikings confirm Dalvin Cook has torn ACL

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 2, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings weren’t expecting good news on rookie running back Dalvin Cook, and they didn’t get it.

Coach Mike Zimmer just told reporters that Cook indeed suffered a torn ACL yesterday, and will be out for the rest of the season.

The second-round pick had already proven himself an integral part of the Vikings offense, as they were willing to put a heavy load on him already. He had 74 carries for 354 yards and two touchdowns already this season, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Now, the Vikings will have to rely on free agent pickup Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon, and likely have to add someone from outside to supplement a thin backfield.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “Vikings confirm Dalvin Cook has torn ACL

  7. Just typical Viking luck…..lose our starting QB for now, and Cook has been an absolute stud.
    Our D is formidable. Had 3 TOs by offense that cost the Detroit game…..Keenum missed a handful of receivers and made a terrible audible that caused our line to block left, instead of right-got sacked for 12 yard loss on 3rd and goal on 3. He was bad. Bradford plays, we win that one pretty easily. The defense had 6 freaking sacks and held Stafford to 209 yards. Xavier Rhodes is an absolute stud and shutdown corner.

    I feel sorry for Trubisky next Monday night.

  10. Bummer, not to mention that Murray looked like he was running in sand and McKinnon has a bad ankle (when he’s not fumbling or dropping passes). In the unlikely event that AP is somehow reunited with this team due to these injuries, my head is going to explode.

  12. This young man is the real deal. Hopefully he can rehab ans come back strong. Vikings need to look at the turf in their new stadium. There has only been a handful of games played there (10 I believe) but at least 3 knee ACL that come to mind.

  13. Really hope he bounces back even better. Feel bad for the kid, he was getting his feet wet and looking good doing it. Praying for a speedy recovery and a long, healthy career.

  14. With all of those windows, can they grow real grass in that stadium? Someone do me a favor and put it on the next Vikings Owners Board Meeting agenda… before I lose my effing mind!

  15. Heal up, Dalvin. This Eagles fan was bummed to see the Vikings jump in front of my team and scoop you up. Small consolation was that I was able to draft you on my fantasy team. We loved watching you play, man. Can’t wait to see you back!

  17. Tough break for Cook and the Vikings. I’m starting to wonder about that turf.

    It’s hard to see the Vikings having much of a running game for the rest of the season. Murray has been underwhelming when he’s had chances, and Mckinnon can’t break any tackles. Honestly, their best RB going forward might be C.J. Ham.

    This team either needs Bradford or Bridgewater to get back on the field ASAP.

  18. There has been a crazy amount of ACL tears in recent years. Do we think players are training to hard?

  20. That’s tough, man I thought being a Lion’s fan was the worst!

    As desperate Lion’s fans, we are still waiting for our first playoff win since ’91 and our second in the past six decades!!

  21. wow.obviously I’m not a Vikings fan but it just seems like their luck is horrible.this guy seemed like a pretty good player and I hate to see that happen because it lessens the quality of the league as a whole.a good player is fun to watch even if I don’t cheer for his team.

  23. there must be someone out there who can help. I know great running backs don’t come along everyday but I keep hearing how the position has been devalued and you can find good backs in later rounds. there must be someone out there on a practice squad or on the street who can do a passable job. Good luck DC, we are pulling for you.

  24. Vikes lose Bridgewater & Peterson last year
    They lose Bradford & Cook this year

    I realize every team has injuries, but you remove the starting QB & RB off any team & that team is gonna have a very difficult time winning games!

    Think about it…
    Green Bay: no Rodgers & Montgomery
    Pittsburgh: no Big Ben & Bell
    Atlanta: no Ryan or Freeman
    Oakland: no Carr & Lynch
    Cowboys: no Dak or Zeke
    Rams: no Goff & Gurley
    Carolina: no Cam or Stewart

    On and on….they all would struggle mightily!

  26. Man. As a huge Viking fan I can’t believe how many injuries we always have. Between injuries and the refs always being against us, I don’t know how we’re going to win many games this year.

  28. The Vikings offense looked bad after Cook went down. I knew he was an important 3 down back but didn’t realize how important. Even after Bradford went down their offense still looked decent.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!