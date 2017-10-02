Vikings turn to Latavius Murray after losing Dalvin Cook

Posted by Charean Williams on October 2, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

Mike Zimmer was prepared for the bad news on Dalvin Cook, and after he got it, the Vikings coach began looking forward. What now?

“I think the biggest thing was Dalvin had unbelievable big-play ability in a lot of different ways,” Zimmer said, via quotes distributed by the team. “We are going to have to continue to look for more ways to implement some big plays in the offense, probably.”

The Vikings have free-agent pickup Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon. Murray played 19 snaps and had seven carries for 21 yards Sunday, while McKinnon played 10 snaps and had two carries for no yards.

Murray, who had 1,000-yard season for the Raiders in 2015, likely carries the bulk of the load. He had offseason ankle surgery, and Zimmer disputed Murray’s comment after the game that his ankle isn’t 100 percent.

“I think you misconstrued what he said, because I talked to him about it and he said that no one is really 100 percent,” Zimmer said. “Any time you have surgery on something, you’re never going to be 100 percent. But he said he’s ready to go, and we are ready to have him go.”

The Vikings will consider signing another running back, Zimmer said. They have Bronson Hill on the practice squad, and fullback C.J. Ham also can play tailback.

Cook will have surgery on his torn ACL once the swelling goes down, Zimmer said, and will end his promising rookie season on injured reserve.

“He’s a great kid,” Zimmer said. “Extremely impressed with everything he’s done, to this point. It’s, obviously, a terrible thing for him and for us. We’ll move forward and go on from there. He’s a great worker and I have no doubt that he’ll come back from this.”

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Vikings turn to Latavius Murray after losing Dalvin Cook

  1. The Vikings should trade a few draft choices to the Cowboys for Alfred Morris. What could possibly go wrong?

  2. What a mess. Even with three rookies backing up a converted wide receiver with sore ribs, the Packers are in a better situation at RB than the vikings.

  3. Zimmer is beginning to sound like a Viking fan, ACL’s are tough injuries and some can overcome and lose a half a step and yet others never make it back. I wish the best of luck to Cook who was on his way to Offensive rookie of the Year honors but the prospects of playing for a Superbowl in their home stadium this year just went out the window and the curse continues, 56 years and counting.

  6. I was definitely hoping my Redskins would get an opportunity to draft him. At least he didn’t go a team that I hate, like the cow turds or the seachickens. The guy had a solid showing in his first 4 NFL games and will get better. I hope he bounces back and has a quick recovery.

    -A Redskins Fan from North Carolina

  9. whatjusthapped says:
    October 2, 2017 at 3:35 pm
    Zimmer is beginning to sound like a Viking fan, ACL’s are tough injuries and some can overcome and lose a half a step and yet others never make it back. I wish the best of luck to Cook who was on his way to Offensive rookie of the Year honors but the prospects of playing for a Superbowl in their home stadium this year just went out the window and the curse continues, 56 years and counting.

    ——————————–

    Due to advances in the way they are treated, ACL injuries aren’t as devastating as they used to be…Adrian Peterson led the league in rushing the year after he tore his ACL, Todd Gurley was still drafted in the first round despite tearing his ACL that season..Zimmer is optimistic that with Cook’s work ethic and deter, he’ll put in all the necessary work and have a full recovery…sooner rather than later…that’s all..,

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!