Washington dominating Kansas City early

The 1972 Dolphins have the bubbly on ice, ready to pop the cork if Washington can hold on.

Washington took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field, scoring on a six-play, 75-yard drive. Terrelle Pryor scored his first touchdown since signing with Washington, catching a 44-yard pass from Kirk Cousins.

Kansas City went three-and-out, losing 7 yards, and Washington drove down the field again.

The Chiefs, though, did make Washington settle for a 19-yard field goal after reaching the Kansas City 1-yard line. Dustin Hopkins‘ chip-shot gave Washington a 10-0 lead with 2:47 remaining in the first quarter.

Washington has run 19 plays, has six first downs and has gained 120 yards in its two series, possessing the ball for most of the first quarter.