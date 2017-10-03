Adam Gase: Criticism of Jay Cutler “drives me nuts”

Posted by Josh Alper on October 3, 2017, 10:11 AM EDT
The Dolphins were shut out by the Saints last Sunday and they scored on the last play of the game against the Jets in Week Two to avoid another zero, but head coach Adam Gase didn’t hesitate before swatting away the notion of making a change at quarterback after the Saints game.

Gase faced further questions about Cutler Monday and didn’t waver from his feeling that there’s no reason to panic. He said criticism of Cutler “drives me nuts” and pointed to issues other than the quarterback that are holding the offense back.

“I know where the ball is supposed to go,” Gase said, via the Miami Herald. “I know who is supposed to do what on every play. If we protect him and give him a second to throw the ball, we’ll be all right. If he is going to get hit from start to finish, I don’t care who you put back there. We need to do a better job of protecting him and being where we’re supposed to be. There are somethings footwork wise he is going to better at. He knows where to go with the ball. We’re going to keep working on protecting the football when things break down in the pocket. We can’t just let him take hit after hit after hit after hit and expect him to stand in there. It’s not going to happen.”

If the Dolphins had total faith that Matt Moore was the right answer at quarterback, they wouldn’t have signed Cutler away from his broadcasting job after Tannehill was injured this summer so it’s not too surprising that their view remains the same after three weeks. More of the same in the next few weeks will make that view a tougher one to defend, even if Cutler isn’t the only one falling short of expectations in Miami.

  3. Cutler does things to invite criticism … then people complain about it. How about he stops being a lightening rod?

  6. Same problem when he was in Chicago, and the critics just piled it on relentlessly. Sure, Jay can be an aloof dbag but give the guy more than 0.75 seconds protection so he can actually throw the ball.

  11. I wonder if Gase thinks about how the Dolphins haven’t won a Super Bowl since Nixon was president and whether or not that drives fans nuts????

    Until the Dolphins acquire top-shelf offensive lineman (like Dallas and a few others have done) and build a dominating line, they’re going to continue to be, well, the Dolphins. The Dolphins have more than enough skill players on offensive, but their line is a joke every year.

  12. Cutler’s outward persona is that he is a selfish jerk with no heart. Kind of like Eddie Martel from The Replacements. Even if he was doing well, everyone would criticize him.

  14. So what was his problem the first series of the game when he had 1st and goal from the 7 and he rushed a fade throw and was picked off on first down….you dont make that throw on 1st down throw it out the end zone, he is not a rookie QB….

  15. It all boils down to the trenches. The offensive line is not getting it done, run blocking or pass blocking. When the J train is in the station you can’t play action and Cutler’s first name isn’t Dan .

  17. Why not criticize Gase for going with an empty set on 1st and goal at the 3? First play, bad pass INT. How about, don’t put yourself in that spot coach. You have a good RB, give him the ball on 1st and goal. Or at worst, play action. You made it clear with an empty set what is coming. Gase is overhyped. Not a Dolphin fan, but watched the first half, until I got bored and watched Cheers reruns on Netflix the rest of the morning.

  18. Gase is right in that Cutler is not the sole problem. The line is atrocious (who didn’t see that one coming?) and the receivers look to have a different intensity when they are the primary vs when they are not. Almost all of Ajayi’s yards are gained after contact which means either there are no holes or he isn’t running to the ones that may be there (my $ is on option 1). Another problem is Gase’s questionable play calling and severe predictability. On top of all that, Cutler is not throwing the ball quite as accurately as he needs to and seems reluctant to go downfield. I get that guys are not open but Parker will win most of the 50/50 balls that are close. There really isn’t one guy who is consistently bad but there does seem to be a guy getting beat on every single play. Sometimes it is Tunsil, then Pouncy, then the LG, etc. The fire is gone on both sides of the ball. The pass rush is not there and I’ve watched guys go lock up with a man to the right instead of running down the ball carrier heading left. Almost all tackles are solo and for a team notorious for missed tackles that does not bode well. Once the offense starts to put it together, this Dolphins fan is pretty confident we will start seeing the opponents turn a 2 yard gain into a 17 yard first down because of missed solo tackles while others in the vicinity watch and then start running again. I’ve defended Cutler’s attitude since he was a new Bear but his statue impression on that direct snap to the RB is indefensible. He stood there with his hands on his hips from set to whistle. No bueno.

  19. Gase is clearly in over his head. A one-year wonder, kind of like Tony Sparano was. Hopefully it won’t take Dolphins ownership as long to realize that.

  20. The question isn’t whether the Dolphins had “total faith” in Matt Moore to be there starter. The question is whether their faith in Cutler was ever truly justified. At 34 years old, you are what you are. Does Adam Gase really believe his own press clippings that he is some sort of quarterback whisperer?

    How about looking at Julius Thomas on that play. There is no way a 6’1″ 180lbs CB should be out muscling a 6’5″ 265lbs TE. The ball wasn’t badly placed in the corner of the end zone, JT just got out worked for the ball. 99% JT’s fault 1% Cutler’s. If you are complaining about the play call well that’s on the coach.

