Bills re-signing Trae Elston

The Bills are re-signing safety Trae Elston, ESPN’s Mike Rodak reports.

Buffalo needed a safety after Colt Anderson broke his arm for a second consecutive season. Anderson will need surgery on his forearm.

Elston spent the first two weeks of the season with the Bills and later played one game with the Eagles before being waived Saturday. He made one special teams tackle in seven special teams snaps for the Eagles against the Giants in Week 3.

Elston, an All-SEC first-team selection as a senior at Mississippi, went undrafted in 2016 and signed with the Saints. He also has spent time in Tampa Bay and Cleveland.