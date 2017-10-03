Bills signing Philly Brown

Getty Images

The Bills are in need of some receiving help with Jordan Matthews out for the near future due to a thumb injury and they’re bringing back a player they cut in early September.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is signing Philly Brown. Brown signed with the team as a free agent in March and made the initial 53-man roster, but got cut the next day after the Bills claimed three players off of waivers.

Brown spent the last three years with the Panthers, so he’s a familiar face to head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane and his knowledge of the offense from the summer will be helpful as the Bills move forward without the help of Matthews.

Rookie Zay Jones, Andre Holmes, Kaelin Clay and Brandon Tate are the other receivers and tight end Charles Clay has been Tyrod Taylor‘s most frequent target through the first four weeks of the season.