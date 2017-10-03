Brett Favre wanted to play for the Cowboys

Getty Images

Brett Favre has his number retired in Green Bay, where he has a place in the Packers Hall of Fame. He also suited up for the Falcons, Jets and Vikings.

But the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback admits he grew up wanting to play for America’s Team.

“I wanted to be the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback,” Favre told Matt Mosley and Ed Werder on the Doomsday Podcast. “When I was a little kid, my favorite player — and still my favorite player of all time — was Roger Staubach. There was nothing about the Cowboys I could not tell you.

“To have a chance first of all to play in the National Football League is a tremendous honor. And although I didn’t get to play for the Cowboys, I got to play against them, and I got to meet Roger Staubach. I’d like to call him [a good friend] — I think it’s OK to say a good friend — and I still get goosebumps when I talk to him.”

If not for the Cowboys, Favre and the Packers might have had at least one more championship. Green Bay lost to Dallas in the postseason in 1993, ’94 and ’95. The 1995 game between the teams was for the NFC championship.