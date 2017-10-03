Browns shuffle linebackers

Getty Images

The Browns made a roster move on Tuesday to bring a healthy linebacker on board in place of an injured one.

The team announced that they have promoted Deon King from the practice squad and placed Dominique Alexander on injured reserve. Alexander (pictured) saw action in each of the first four games this season and made one tackle before injuring his knee in last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

King entered the league as an undrafted free agent last year and saw action with both the Colts and Chargers during the regular season. He signed with the Browns in June and joined the practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players in September.

The Browns also announced that linebacker Austin Calitro and wide receiver Rannell Hall have been signed to the practice squad and that linebacker Garrett Sickels has been released.