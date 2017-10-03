Cardinals promote Scooby Wright from practice squad

Getty Images

The Cardinals promoted linebacker Scooby Wright III to their active roster again.

Arizona waived him Sept. 2 but re-signed him to their practice squad and eventually their active roster again. They cut him from the 53-player roster Sept. 11 to make room for Philip Wheeler.

Wright has not played in a game this season after playing in three last season. He first joined the Cardinals on Dec. 13, signing from Cleveland’s practice squad.

He entered the league in 2016 as a seventh-round choice of the Browns.

The Cardinals also announced the signings of linebacker Connor Harris and offensive lineman Vinston Painter to the practice squad.