Chargers waive Max Tuerk after end of suspension

Center Max Tuerk missed the first four weeks of the season while serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances and he won’t be returning to the Chargers lineup in Week Five.

The Chargers announced on Tuesday that they have waived Tuerk. The move doesn’t open a roster spot as Tuerk wasn’t reinstated to the 53-man roster before the move to drop him altogether.

Tuerk was a third-round pick in 2016, but didn’t see any regular season action with the team as a rookie after tearing his ACL during his final year at USC.

Spencer Pulley has started all four games at center for the Chargers this year with Dan Feeney in reserve.