Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif getting an MRI on knee today

The Chiefs are rolling and undefeated, but they still have some issues to worry about, and tests today to monitor.

According to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will have an MRI this morning on the left knee injury suffered last night.

The best case scenario appears to be “just” an MCL injury, but they haven’t ruled out the possibility of a torn ACL. He left in the first quarter, and left the locker room on crutches.

The Chiefs signed him to a six-year, $42 million contract this offseason. The former sixth-round pick from Montreal’s McGill University will be missed, especially considering center Mitch Morse is already out with a foot sprain.