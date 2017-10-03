Chris Ballard: Andrew Luck to practice this week

Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Monday night that quarterback Andrew Luck will return to practice this week.

“We’ll slowly start working him back into practice this week,’’ Ballard said on the team’s radio show, via Mike Chappell of CBS 4. “We’ll see how much he gets.

“But we’ve got a plan in place to where we want him to start getting him reps and then, in time as we can get him incorporated back into team work and all that, we’ll get him back on the field.’’

Luck has missed the first four games of the season after having offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder. Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett have started the four games in Luck’s absence. Brissett will almost certainly make his fourth straight start this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Andrew’s doing good, he’s doing really good,’’ Ballard said. “I’ve watched him throw the ball and he’s starting to get his motion back, getting his lower body to start working with his upper body.

“His strength levels are getting back to where they need to be.’’

It will take time for Luck to get back involved and practice and up to speed, which would likely give Brissett a few more starts before Luck is able to return to game action. But if Luck can return to practice this week, the Colts made the right decision to activate him from the PUP list last month. He would not be able to practice for an additional two weeks if he had started the year on the PUP list.