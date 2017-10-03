Colts release Sean Spence

Getty Images

The Colts have parted ways with linebacker Sean Spence for the second time this year.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Spence has been released.

Spence signed with the team as a free agent this offseason and was released as the team dropped to 53 players in early September. He returned to the team later in the month when they placed offensive lineman Denzelle Good on injured reserve.

Spence saw action in the last three games and saw 72 snaps on special teams without getting on the field as part of the defense. The move leaves the Colts with seven linebackers on their 53-man roster, although they could use the open roster spot to bump that number back up.