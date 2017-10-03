Colts sign Mike Person, Kyle Kalis

Getty Images

The Colts signed free agent center Mike Person, the team announced Tuesday. They also signed offensive guard Kyle Kalis off Washington’s practice squad.

Indianapolis placed center Deyshawn Bond on injured reserve in addition to the previously reported release of inside linebacker Sean Spence.

Person has played in 31 career games, with 14 starts, in his time with the Chiefs (2016), Falcons (2015-16), Rams (2014), Seahawks (2012-13), Colts (2012) and 49ers (2011). He originally was selected by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2011 draft.

He did not see game action last season despite spending time with the Chiefs and Falcons.

Kalis spent the first four weeks of the season on Washington’s practice squad. He originally signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan on May 4 before he was waived Sept. 2.

Bond tore his quadriceps during Sunday’s game against the Colts. He had started all four games at center in the absence of Ryan Kelly.

Kelly, who had foot surgery, did some work in practice last week, giving the Colts hope he can play this week.

The Colts also announced they signed tight end Evan Baylis to the practice squad and placed tight end Marcus Lucas on the practice squad injured list.