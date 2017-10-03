Danny Trevathan suspension reduced to one game on appeal

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has had his suspension cut in half.

After Trevathan appealed the two-game suspension the NFL handed him last week, the league announced today that the suspension has been reduced to one game.

Former NFL linebacker Derrick Brooks served as the appeals officer and made the decision to take a game off from Trevathan’s suspension.

The suspension was for a brutal and illegal helmet-to-helmet hit that sent Packers receiver Davante Adams to the hospital on Thursday night. Although the hit was penalized and deserved to be, Trevathan has no history of dirty play, and Brooks apparently decided that one game would be enough to teach Trevathan not to do it again.

Trevathan will miss Monday night’s game against the Vikings and return next week at Baltimore.