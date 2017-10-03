David Irving ready to get back on field and “help my boys”

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving rejoined his teammates Tuesday after serving a four-game suspension for violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He could give the team’s defense a boost after making four sacks, 26 quarterback pressures and four forced fumbles last season.

“It’s been on my mind every day, thinking about getting back out there, staying out of trouble, keeping my head down, trying to get in the best shape possible to come back and help my boys,” Irving said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Irving took out his frustrations on a boxing bag, spending the past month using boxing workouts at the Michael Johnson Performance Center to stay in shape.

“Cardio man, it’s a lot of cardio and hand speed,” said Irving, who lost 43 pounds with boxing and MMA training before his pro day in 2015. “I figured I would mix it in. I was doing all types of cardio, metabolics, and I did this little MMA circuit thing. It was ridiculous, mixed in some boxing. It’s really good cardio. It works on hand speed, shoulder stability, things like that.”