Derrick Brooks hearing Danny Trevathan’s appeal on Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on October 3, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT
Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan was suspended two games by the league over the weekend and he’ll make his case for a diminished penalty at an appeal hearing on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks will be the hearing officer for the matter. Brooks is one of two former players, James Thrash is the other, appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association to hear appeals for on-field player discipline.

Trevathan has been suspended as a result of his helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in last Thursday’s game. Adams was held up by Bears defenders at the time and Trevathan made contact with the crown of his helmet. Adams spent the night in the hospital with a concussion before being released on Friday without any other head or neck injuries.

The Bears host the Vikings next Monday night and then travel to Baltimore in Week Six.

