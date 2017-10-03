DeSean Jackson downplays sideline blowup

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson downplayed a blow up on the sideline after a failed two-point conversion Sunday.

“It’s just part of being a playmaker in this league that wants to make plays,” Jackson said Tuesday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Anytime I get the opportunity to get the ball, I just want to make good plays and help my team win the game and just create big plays. It was just a part of that.”

Jackson has nine catches in 20 targets for 143 yards and a touchdown, career lows for targets and catches through the first three games of a season. (He injured his hamstring in the 2015 season opener.)

“It’s definitely hard, feeling like being a veteran in this league 10 years, but I’m not going to abort ship,” Jackson said. “I’ll stay on course, stay on plan. Eventually it will come together. We just got to continue to go out there and keep beating, beating away and [doing] the things you need to do to get better.”

The Bucs obviously expected more after signing Jackson to a three-year, $30.5 million contract, but both Jackson and quarterback Jameis Winston — who has taken the blame — expect to get on the same page soon.