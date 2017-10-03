DeSean Jackson ready to start connecting with Jameis Winston

Getty Images

The Buccaneers aren’t yet getting a return on their DeSean Jackson investment, and he doesn’t understand why there isn’t more of a connection between himself and quarterback Jameis Winston so far.

Jackson has been targeted 20 times in three games, with just nine catches for 143 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers are not in line with the three-year, $30.5 million contract he signed this offseason.

“I wish I had the answer for you,’’ Jackson said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “We’re professionals. We’re NFL players. We get paid to do a job. We need to go out there and execute the plan. . . . It’s only been three games. I hope sooner than later we can connect.

“I feel like me being a professional in this league, 10 years in, I’ve been through a lot in my career. But I’m not going to [jump] ship. I’m going to stay on point, stay on plan and I guess eventually it will come together. I’ve just got to continue to go out there and keep beating, beating away and doing things a little bit better.’’

For his part, Winston put the blame on himself.

“I think I just got to get on track with him,’’ Winston said. “I have to play better in all respects. He’s doing what he does, getting open. But again, it’s the third game. I don’t want to talk about, “I got to do this, I have to get DJac the ball.’ It’s obvious I’ve got to get him the ball. He’s going to make this team better. But at the same time, he’s happier with winning than anything else.’’

Winston has targeted Mike Evans 32 times, and slot receiver Adam Humphries 20 times. Of course, with the Patriots’ league-worst pass defense on deck next for the Bucs, Thursday could provide an opportunity to get Jackson going.