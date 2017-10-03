Eli Manning: “I still think we’re a good team”

Getty Images

Eli Manning is choosing to see the glass as not only not empty, but half-full.

Either that or he’s full of something else.

The veteran quarterback told WFAN’s Mike Francesa last night the 0-4 Giants weren’t far off.

“I still think we’re a good team,” Manning said, via James Kratch of NJ.com.

No traditional indicators back that up, as neither the offense nor the defense is playing well, they’ve trailed by at least 10 points in every game this season, they haven’t scored a point in a first quarter yet, and the whole have-lost-every-game thing.

“We’re playing pretty good football, but we’re not playing great football,” Manning said. “There’s not many mistakes being made. Guys are doing the right things. We’ve just got to do it better.”

Of course, they have the equally good Chargers (0-4) coming into town this week, which Manning thinks could be a springboard. Only one team has ever overcome an 0-4 start to make the playoffs (the 1992 Chargers).

“We’ve got to get that first win, and you go from there. You never know what can happen,” he said. “We still feel like we’re a good team that can win a lot of games. . . .

“Well, let’s make history and be the second team. That’s the only thing we can worry about. . . . Let’s give ourselves a chance. No one know what’s going to happen, but if we don’t start winning soon, we will know what’s going to happen.”

You have to admire his optimism. If not his grip on reality.