Falcons put defensive tackle Jack Crawford on IR

The Falcons were already thin on the defensive line, and now they’re down another one.

The team announced that defensive tackle Jack Crawford was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn biceps during Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

They didn’t announce a corresponding roster move, but they’ll need to backfill their line at some point over their bye week.

They have eight on the active roster, but Vic Beasley (hamstring) and Courtney Upshaw (knee/ankle) missed last week’s game as they recover from previous injuries.

The Falcons signed Crawford in free agency this spring, bringing the former Cowboys and Raiders contributor in for depth.