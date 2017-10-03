James Ihedigbo, Letroy Guion among free agents reinstated from suspensions

Getty Images

With the first four games of the regular season in the rear-view mirror, ten free agents had their suspensions lifted to potentially enable their return to an NFL roster moving forward.

The ten players that had their suspensions come to conclusion after this weekend’s games were: safety James Ihedigbo (PED), nose tackle Letroy Guion (PED), defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa (PED), tackle J’Marcus Webb, linebacker Jason Fanaika, cornerback Nick Marshall (PED), tight ends Brandon Bostick and Joe Sommers, wide receiver Shaquelle Evans (substance abuse) and long snapper Josh Latham.

Ihedigbo, Guion, Odighizuwa and Marshall were suspended for violations of the performance-enhancing drugs policy. Evans was suspended for substance abuse. The reasons for the suspensions of Webb, Fanaika, Bostick, Sommers and Latham were not reported.

Ihedigbo, Guion, Odighizuwa and Webb are the most notable names from the list.

Ihedigo has appeared in 117 games with 55 starts in parts of nine seasons with the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.

Guion has started 66 of 112 games over nine years with the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

Webb has started 64 of 80 career games with the Chicago Bears, Vikings, Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

Odighizuwa played in 18 games for the New York Giants over the past two seasons.