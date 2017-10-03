Jets cut Will Tye

Getty Images

The Jets opened up a roster spot on Tuesday by parting ways with a player acquired just before the start of the regular season.

Tight end Will Tye was claimed off of waivers from the Giants in early September, but the team announced on Tuesday that they have cut ties with Tye.

Tye was inactive for last Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars, but saw action in the first three games of the year. He caught four passes for 38 yards and had 90 catches for the Giants over the last two seasons. The move leaves the Jets with Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Eric Tomlinson, Jordan Leggett and Neal Sterling at tight end.

The Jets did not announce a corresponding move. They could use the open spot to put wide receiver Jalin Marshall on the active roster now that his four-game suspension has come to an end.