Jets now have to guard against overconfidence #asexpected

Getty Images

Of all the issues people anticipated for the Jets this year, overconfidence didn’t make the big board.

But after winning their second straight game heading into this week’s trip to winless Cleveland, Jets coach Todd Bowles wants to make sure his team isn’t looking at the standings and noticing they’re tied with the Patriots (though a game behind the Bills, of course).

“We’ve got to clean up the little things and keep pushing forward and getting better,” Jets coach Todd Bowles said, via George Willis of the New York Post. “We’ve only won two games. We have nothing to get big-headed about. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

While it’s far too soon to declare them good, the minimal impact of the players they got rid of combined with some unexpected results gives them something to be proud of. And they’re clearly using the widely held perception that they were going to be historically bad as motivation.

“We know how we started off and how we got to this point,” defensive end Leonard Williams said. “We know how the outside viewed us. That’s what has helped us push one another, and I think that’s going to continue.”

And even if they beat the Browns to improve to 3-2 (which is far from a sure thing), they will continue to receive conditional praise, since the other wins were over the Dolphins and Jaguars.