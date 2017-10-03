John Fox: Mike Glennon gave his all, it just didn’t go well

Getty Images

Bears coach John Fox is defending Mike Glennon, the quarterback he benched this week, as a hard worker who put in all the effort asked of him.

Fox said today that Glennon deserves to be appreciated for the work he put in over the last six months.

“Mike gave us everything he had. He prepared hard. Just after four games, it didn’t go quite as well as everybody wanted,” Fox said of Glennon.

But that raises the question: If Glennon gave his best, and his best wasn’t good enough, why did the Bears sign him to a three-year, $45 million contract with $18.5 million guaranteed? The honest answer is that the Bears made a huge mistake in their evaluation of Glennon, thinking he was good enough to start when the reality is, he isn’t.

The Bears don’t want to admit that, but that’s the bottom line: Signing Glennon was a mistake, and when the Bears inevitably cut bait on him this offseason, it’s a mistake that will have cost them $18.5 million.