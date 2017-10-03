John Fox: Mike Glennon gave his all, it just didn’t go well

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 3, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT
Bears coach John Fox is defending Mike Glennon, the quarterback he benched this week, as a hard worker who put in all the effort asked of him.

Fox said today that Glennon deserves to be appreciated for the work he put in over the last six months.

“Mike gave us everything he had. He prepared hard. Just after four games, it didn’t go quite as well as everybody wanted,” Fox said of Glennon.

But that raises the question: If Glennon gave his best, and his best wasn’t good enough, why did the Bears sign him to a three-year, $45 million contract with $18.5 million guaranteed? The honest answer is that the Bears made a huge mistake in their evaluation of Glennon, thinking he was good enough to start when the reality is, he isn’t.

The Bears don’t want to admit that, but that’s the bottom line: Signing Glennon was a mistake, and when the Bears inevitably cut bait on him this offseason, it’s a mistake that will have cost them $18.5 million.

29 responses to “John Fox: Mike Glennon gave his all, it just didn’t go well

  2. If Mitch works out isn’t there the possibility they re-negotiate Glennon’s contract to be the back-up? Unless they have another plan, that is one way to go. Maybe not the right way, but at least he would already know the play book.

  4. I’m a bucs fan…not a bears fan by any means. He has no one to throw to. I feel bad for the kid, set up for failure. Now what? Hope Fox don’t destroy the confidence of a rookie to try and save his job.

  6. $18.5 million to pay a starting QB for a year’s service? Could have been worse, Bears likely to get out of this relatively cheaply.

  9. Obviously it was a mistake but I think it was worth the risk. The bears had plenty of cap space and after this year there is almost no guarantees left in his deal. Best case scenario you got a franchise QB at a discount worst case scernio you wasted 1 years cap space with no long term repercussions. It’s not like they signed a middle of the road QB like cutler to a 100 million dollar deal.. again…

  11. The Bears had better find some receivers. Right now they have no one who catch the freaking football. Joe Montana in his prime couldn’t win with the receivers that Chicago has at the moment.

  12. @nfloracle

    This is Daks second year and it’s not going as well as the first. Teams know him better now. Watson has started one game.

    Not a real good comparison

  14. John Fox isn’t good at coaching QBs let alone rookie QBs. I love Trubisky and think he can really play in this league, but the QB is only as good as their coach and Fox is on his way out after this season.

  16. He’s not a great QB, but the guy has unquestionably had some bad luck. Rated a top 5 prospect out of high school he ends up playing behind Russell Wilson in college and only gets 2 years of real starting experience at that level. Then he has a very brief stint on a bad Bucs team coached by Schiano before being replaced by Winston, and now goes to Chicago who decided rather than drafting someone who can catch the ball they will trade four picks to move up one spot to draft another guy who can throw it. That’s not to excuse the poor play, but Glennon has to be thinking “what next?”

  17. The same could be said about plenty of NFL quarterbacks … “good enough to start when the reality is, he isn’t” .

  18. It sounds like he’s pointing out some of the big mistakes in personnel that have been made over the last three summers. Whatever you think of Fox, Pace is responsible for personnel and he’s been wrong more often than he’s been right.

  19. trade him and a draft pick to the Brownies…so they can release him so he can sign up to be Tampas back up…lol…NFL GM’s aren’t near as smart as they think they are…NFL owners…ring me!

  20. With this type of logic, the Bears should have simply re-signed Hoyer while they were planning to take Mitch. At least he would have already been in the system/have a rapport with the receivers and ultimately would have executed the same run-first mentality offense they were planning on.

  22. When Mitch has PTSD after being beaten to a pulp by the Vikings, will Fox care? Probably not because he won’t be there next year. Throwing crap at a wall and hope it saves his coaching gig.

  23. .
    If good QBs, like Brady and Rogers, make their WRs look good, then the Bears WRs, Flotsam and Jetsam, will make Chicago’s QBs seem suspect.

  25. Josh MCcown or Brian Hoyer would have been better than this TREE of a qb. No motion at all. He’s sometimes clueless too. What a bad fit in Chicago. I mean he wasn’t even a fit at all.

  26. Glennon got paid. He was a FA and the market for QBs is generally always a bit over the top.

    I don’t see why anybody would pay him that kind of $$ when he was good enough, uh, for the Bucs to draft Winston. You sign a QB for big money and think he will play up to that level–it rarely works out.

    I know the Bears don’t have good receivers, but when he fumbles the snap or throws it up for grabs under pressure, thats not on the receivers.

    And Jets almost signed him!

  27. It was a stupid evaluation and signing then.. and stupider still. The Bears bidded against themselves. Absolutely nobody saw Glennon as a starting QB. Tampa saw enough to run out and draft Winston. I’m still asking what team they were bidding against. You give a career backup who’s had little to no success 18.5 mill? I congratulate Glennon on running to that BIC pen and signing as fast as he did.

  29. What I don’t understand is the combination of signing Glennon and giving up all the picks for Trubisky. Did they have a plan?? Was this it?

