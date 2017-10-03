John Harbaugh says all Ravens have to get better, not just Joe Flacco

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco gave a blunt assessment of his own play Sunday, but his coach thinks helping him suck less will involve more than just the veteran quarterback.

Via Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said “everybody’s got to get better,” though he knows much of the focus is on his quarterback as the offense struggles.

“We just have to keep working all those things that we do. We’re not going to change dramatically what we do,” Harbaugh said. “You can’t panic and say, ‘OK, we’re going to do something different.’ Within our offense, we have all the elements — different ways to attack people, different tempos, different types of three-, five- and seven-step passing game. We can move, we can boot, we can keep, we can play-action. We have all that. It’s how do we put it together in a way each week that gives our guys a chance to execute the best?”

The Ravens get a bit of a break this week as they play the Raiders with EJ Manuel at the helm instead of Derek Carr, but they clearly have issues on offense. They’ve scored on three of their last 24 possessions, and have been blown out by the Jaguars and Steelers. So when Flacco said “I sucked,” no one really argued.

“Joe said yesterday it starts with him, and so, . . . that’s good that he said that, that he thinks that way. That’s what the great ones think,” Harbaugh said. “That’s something we’ve just got to help him with. We’ll do that. I want to see him play well. I want to see him put up numbers and make plays. But it’s not just him. It’s the offense in totality that has to do that.”

Protecting Flacco would be a good first step, as he was sacked four times and hit six more against the Steelers. But it’s hard to make wholesale personnel changes at this point in the season, which means the improvements are going to have to come from the guys on hand. All of them.