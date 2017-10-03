Josh McCown: Critical for Browns to stick with Hue Jackson

Posted by Charean Williams on October 3, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT
Forget the Browns’ 1-19 record under Hue Jackson. Regardless how Cleveland finishes, Jets quarterback Josh McCown said the Browns have to stick with Jackson to keep from taking another step back.

It’s critical in my opinion,” McCown said on a conference call Tuesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “There has to be some steadfastness and resolve. When you set out to do this thing and rebuild the way that you did, you have to have some steadfastness to go, ‘This is what we’re going to do and we’re going to stick to it and see it through.'”

McCown played two seasons with the Browns, including last season under Jackson. The Browns cut him in February.

Cleveland has employed nine head coaches since returning in 1999 as an expansion team, including interim coach Terry Robiskie. Jackson is the fourth in the past six years. None of the nine made it more than four seasons.

“I don’t think it’s very fair to really evaluate, just like you would a player, evaluate the coaches until you have a substantial amount of talent in the group that you’re envisioning putting together on the field,” said McCown. “If you’re continually saying you need to add pieces and you have picks and you’re going to add talent, I don’t know how you evaluate the coach fairly. That statement in and of itself is a little indicting.”

6 responses to “Josh McCown: Critical for Browns to stick with Hue Jackson

  2. medialovesthecowboys says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:47 pm
    He’s right.
    Continuity is definitely a sensible approach. Trying to find the next Belichick and then firing him after two seasons because he isn’t Belichick is definitely not.

    —————————————–

    Irony being the Browns had Belichick to begin with.

  3. Continuity can be a good thing but the guy is 1-19. Even bad teams fall into the occasional victory every now and again. This is Detroit Lions 0-16 bad and that team scrapped everything. Hue seems like a great guy but he just may not be all that good as a headcoach. Norv Turner comes to mind.

  4. If the Browns fire Hue they are going to reach unprecedented levels of dumpster fire status. At some point you need to develop some stability if you have any hope of developing a winning team.

  5. Clueless Hue Jackson is’t the guy you stick with at all costs. There has to come a time when he needs to step it up and perform and he is failing at a HISTORICAL level. Hue Jackson has to go.

  6. They already kind of screwed up when they fired Rob Chudzinski

    The team wasn’t very good, but he had 1 year–after they traded away all the running backs and left him with very little. I guess ownership thought they could trade for Jim Harbaugh or I think Nick Saban. It did not happen, ownership had egg on their faces and the only person left to hire was Mike Pettine. I believe it cost Lombardi and a few other front office people their jobs. Leaving them with Ray Farmer.

    The players and fans were furious–not just because Chudzinski didn’t have much of a chance, but it was so late in the year they missed on every high profile candidate.

    And then they took Manziel and Justin Gilbert with their #1 picks. And Farmer would argue with Pettine to play Manziel more…

