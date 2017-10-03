Kareem Hunt on pace for single-season scrimmage-yards record

Getty Images

A quarter of the way through his rookie season, Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is on pace to accomplish things that have never been done in NFL history.

Hunt has 502 rushing yards and 157 receiving yards this season, and that total of 659 yards from scrimmage puts him on pace for 2,636 scrimmage yards this season. The NFL record for yards from scrimmage is 2,509, set by Chris Johnson in 2009.

Hunt is also on pace for 2,008 rushing yards, which would top Eric Dickerson’s rookie record of 1,808 yards.

Hunt is way ahead of the rest of the league in rushing, having topped 500 yards before anyone else even reached 400 yards. Rams running back Todd Gurley is second in the NFL with 362 yards.

And Hunt has gained 372 yards just in the second halves of games this year, meaning he has more second-half yards than anyone else has gained in four full games this season.

Four games into his career Hunt looks not only like the rookie of the year, but also like the NFL’s MVP.