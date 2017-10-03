Kwon Alexander, Lavonte David remain out of practice for Buccaneers

Getty Images

The chances of the Buccaneers getting linebackers Kwon Alexander and Lavonte David back in the lineup on Thursday night aren’t looking great.

Both players sat out of Tuesday’s practice after missing last Sunday’s victory over the Giants. Alexander has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury while David is looking at missing his second straight due to an ankle injury.

Safety T.J. Ward returned to practice on a limited basis after sitting out against the Giants with a hip injury. Safety Keith Tandy remained out of action with his own hip injury.

The Patriots had the same eight players on the injury report as they did on Monday. The only change was linebacker Elandon Roberts moving from not participating to limited participation with an ankle injury, which means cornerback Eric Rowe remained off the field with a groin injury.