L.A. TV audience even less interested than paying customers

When it comes to the people who show up at StubHub Center, Chargers fans consistently aren’t showing up in significantly greater numbers than the fans of their opponents. When it comes to the people who watch football at home, the Chargers are doing even worse.

Via Fred Roggin of NBC LA, Los Angeles TV ratings for Week Four saw the Saints-Dolphins game in London generate higher ratings than the Chargers’ home game against the Eagles.

Yes, a game that began at 6:30 a.m. PT involving two teams with no connection to the market did better than a game that began at 1:00 p.m. PT involving one of the two L.A. “home” teams.

That’s far more embarrassing that Chargers fans being overpowered in their own building by fans of the teams the Chargers are playing. It’s a sign that people in L.A. simply don’t care that the Chargers are there. Or that they care more about getting up at 6:30 a.m. PT on a Sunday two watch two teams that currently don’t have a strong national following.

Whichever it is, it’s bad for the Chargers.