Lack of other options led Browns to stick with Kenny Britt

AP

The Browns talked about possibly taking wide receiver Kenny Britt out of the starting lineup after the first game of the regular season and coach Hue Jackson challenged the veteran to “step up and make plays” after the second game, but the free agent acquisition’s play remains a sore spot in Cleveland.

Britt had a false start early in last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, dropped a pass a short time later and had an even costlier mistake later when a pass sailed through his hands and off his chest before settling into the grip of Bengals safety Clayton Fejedelem to kill a drive in the red zone. Jackson was asked on Monday if Britt should have been on the bench.

“I totally agree, but we had some guys down,” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “We lost a couple guys. Trust me, our guys know based on performance if you’re not getting it done, we’ll stick the next guy in there, but you have to have the next guy to stick in there. It is what it is. I get it.”

Sammie Coates was inactive with a hamstring injury and Jordan Leslie was injured during the game, which left the Browns with four wideouts against Cincinnati.

Britt has eight catches on 23 targets this season and said that “multiple things” have been the cause of his struggles. The Browns need him to get a handle on them quickly if they’re going to get something other than a negative return on the investment they made this offseason.