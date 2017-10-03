Lack of other options led Browns to stick with Kenny Britt

Posted by Josh Alper on October 3, 2017, 10:27 AM EDT
AP

The Browns talked about possibly taking wide receiver Kenny Britt out of the starting lineup after the first game of the regular season and coach Hue Jackson challenged the veteran to “step up and make plays” after the second game, but the free agent acquisition’s play remains a sore spot in Cleveland.

Britt had a false start early in last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, dropped a pass a short time later and had an even costlier mistake later when a pass sailed through his hands and off his chest before settling into the grip of Bengals safety Clayton Fejedelem to kill a drive in the red zone. Jackson was asked on Monday if Britt should have been on the bench.

“I totally agree, but we had some guys down,” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “We lost a couple guys. Trust me, our guys know based on performance if you’re not getting it done, we’ll stick the next guy in there, but you have to have the next guy to stick in there. It is what it is. I get it.”

Sammie Coates was inactive with a hamstring injury and Jordan Leslie was injured during the game, which left the Browns with four wideouts against Cincinnati.

Britt has eight catches on 23 targets this season and said that “multiple things” have been the cause of his struggles. The Browns need him to get a handle on them quickly if they’re going to get something other than a negative return on the investment they made this offseason.

8 responses to “Lack of other options led Browns to stick with Kenny Britt

  1. Man, it seems like Britt just can’t come through when people count on him. He does better when no one has any expectations for him.

  2. Go ahead and cut him, Hue! What are you waiting for as you can get that production from a guy off the practice squad. I cut him off my fantasy roster after week 2. I get that you owe him for the whole season regardless, but at this point Britt is sunk cost. Might as well see what a young and hungry guy has to offer rather than a vet with known behavioral issues.

  3. I’m not saying we’d have a winning record or anyhlthing but I will say we’d ABSOLUTLEY have won a game, maybe 2, if the receivers would just catch the freakin’ ball as much as just any average team. We don’t run the ball because we’re playing from 2 TDs down and then we have endless 3-and-outs because of drops. Unwatchable.

  5. bcmcknight77 says:
    Josh Gordon, anyone?

    Roger is making sure we can’t have him because of pot and a beer on a plane. He’s a terrible, horrible, no-good criminal that the rest of the nfl can’t be around because they too might have the pot or beer on a plane.

  6. No he’s just too stupid, once you failed your 10th test, then you should be out of the league. you obviously chose something else over your job at the point

    goooooobrowns says:
    October 3, 2017 at 11:02 am
  7. Britt is a locker room nightmare. Getting him out of L.A. was addition by subtraction. He’s the likely culprit behind the no shows for Goff’s attempts to organize outside of practice throwing sessions. Not the kind of guy you want around a young QB at all.

  8. Kenny Britt: One of the biggest underachievers in Tennessee Titans history. And there have been many!

