Michael Floyd feels ready to “go out there and make plays”

The Vikings offense will be working wide receiver Michael Floyd back into the mix this week now that his four-game suspension for last year’s extreme DUI arrest.

Floyd was able to attend meetings with the team during his suspension, but has not practiced or played since the start of the regular season. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he thinks Floyd has “a good grasp of everything that’s going on” despite the lack of time on the field and Floyd believes he’s ready to hit the ground running.

“I’m going to be an aggressive player,” Floyd said, via the Pioneer Press. “I’m going to go out there and make plays. That’s what I do.”

Zimmer said the practice week, which kicks off Thursday ahead of next Monday’s game against the Bears, will determine what kind of role Floyd plays right off the bat. The most obvious fit would seem to be as a third receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen as neither Laquon Treadwell nor Jarius Wright has made themselves an immovable part of the offense during the first quarter of the season.