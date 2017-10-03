Mitch Trubisky: I’m ready

Getty Images

Mitch Trubisky met with the media on Tuesday for the first time since being named the team’s starting quarterback and he didn’t hesitate to answer a question that was on many minds after the team decided to put him in the lineup in place of Mike Glennon.

“I’m ready,” Trubisky said.

Trubisky said he’s not going to be thrown by being thrust into the spotlight after 13 college starts and four weeks of watching from the Bears sideline. He quoted his high school quarterbacks coach when asked about the pressure associated with making his starting debut on Monday Night Football by saying that “pressure only appears when you’re not prepared for something.”

As for the actual execution of the offense, Trubisky acknowledged that there’s a learning curve involved with the jump from college to the pros and said he wants to keep things simple by getting “the ball to the playmakers.” He also talked about being able to “move the pocket more” and making things happen if the initial plan breaks down, but the overall message was one of not trying to do too much while he gets his feet wet in the weeks to come.