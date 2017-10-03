NFL expects Ezekiel Elliott decision “soon”

Getty Images

On Monday, the lingering dispute between the NFL and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott returned to court, in the league’s ongoing effort to start Elliott’s six-game suspension. On Tuesday, league spokesman Joe Lockhart said a decision is expected “soon.”

Lockhart added that the NFL made “very strong arguments” regarding the key issues in the case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans; primarily, whether jurisdiction exists in the Texas federal court where the lawsuit was filed and whether Elliott received a fair internal hearing process.

There’s no specific timeline, Lockhart added, for implementing a suspension, if the ruling allows the league to proceed. If the appeals court dismisses the case, Elliott likely would try to block the suspension via the lawsuit filed by the NFL in a federal court in New York, where the league believes a quick victory is coming.