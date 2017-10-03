NFL, NFLPA meet to discuss social activism

Getty Images

The NFL held a meeting with players and team owners last week to discuss the national anthem and player protests last week and the conversation about players’ desire to address social issues continued this week.

In a joint statement, the NFL and NFLPA announced a meeting on Tuesday that involved league officials, union officials, team owners and players.

“The NFL & NFLPA met today to discuss the important issue of social activism by NFL players. Roger Goodell, DeMaurice Smith, Eric Winston, Robert Kraft, John Mara, Art Rooney & other player leaders engaged in a productive conversation. We’re all committed to an ongoing dialogue.”

The meeting comes less than a month after a group of four players wrote a letter to Goodell asking the league for “support, collaboration and partnerships to achieve our goal of strengthening the community.” The letter also included a request for the league to establish an activism awareness month, although it’s not clear if that was part of Tuesday’s discussion.