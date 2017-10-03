NFL says other than Los Angeles, ticket sales are strong

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 3, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT
The Rams are playing in front of tens of thousands of empty seats at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the Chargers are playing in a small soccer stadium filled with the road team’s fans. But the NFL says that other than those two teams, attendance is solid.

League spokesman Joe Lockhart said today that while the Los Angeles market is obviously an area where they need to fill the fan base, the league’s other 30 teams are generally in fine shape on the ticket front.

“The secondary market remains strong for tickets,” Lockhart said. “As far as ticket sales in stadiums, we’ve had less capacity this year because of the teams in Los Angeles, but overall percentage we’re right where we have been in the last couple years, over 90 percent of seats filled. We’re right where we thought we’d be so there’s no real concern there despite some of the comments that are made out there.”

There’s no denying that the empty seats in Los Angeles — and San Francisco — have been ugly, and have not reflected well on the league. And there’s also no denying that a lot of NFL fans would rather enjoy the game from the comfort of their couches than spend a lot of money to attend. But attendance figures seem to suggest that outside California, ticket sales aren’t a major concern for the NFL.

  2. Boycott is really working huh?

    Love the people on this site “boycotting” the NFL but still come to an NBC site, a partner with the NFL to come and talk about well the boycott is going.

    I laugh at all of those, you guys make my day better.

  6. I have a feeling there will be less empty seats for the Rams game this weekend at least. Coupling the fact that they are actually playing quality football and they are playing the Seahawks who have quite a few fans in Southern California, I wouldn’t be surprised to see 75k+.

  7. In related news, NFL just extended their agreement with Groupon and will also accept Kohl’s Cash in exchange for tickets.

  9. Keep putting franchises in LaLa land. Anyone, except the NFL suits, see this coming?
    Insanity: “doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results”.

  10. The Rams will be fine. They are an old time LA team and they’re winning games.

    The Chargers will fail in Los Angeles. I believe everyone saw that coming except the NFL.

  12. Worst decision ever. Chargers spend $650,000,000 to move for no good reason, will have to pay rent to Wal-mart, and can’t even sell out a 27,000 seat stadium.

    I get that they had some issues in and with San Diego last year, but up until 2016 they were drawing over 500,000 people to the stadium per year, which is pretty good for a team that hasn’t hit double digit wins since 2009.

    It might not have had all the bells and whistles, but the Spanos family could have built a decent stadium in San Diego just for what they paid the League to move. Never mind the millions of dollars they are going to lose from such poor attendance in LA. Control the revenue streams and you win.

    The Spanos family has out themselves in a poor position with the move to LA. The league should never had allowed the move.

  15. Usually when teams move they fill their stadiums, at least for the first few seasons. Don’t know what made the NFL think LA would support one team, let alone two… past history tell you that it wouldn’t work well.

  18. From the same wizards-of-smart that assured us and everyone else that it was absolutely essential to get two teams into Los Angeles. When some suggested that perhaps it might be a better idea to try one team in Los Angeles for while, these people were dismissed without comment.

    Well Roger, good luck keeping the Rams and the Chargers in Los Angeles. I guess there’s no hope that Goodell will learn from this fiasco and cease with the idea of putting a franchise in London.

    St Louis metro area population – 2.8 million (20th largest county)
    Gross Metropolitan Product – $145.958 billion (2014)

    Los Angeles metro area – 18.6 million (2nd largest in the US)
    Gross Product – $770.6 billion (3rd largest…. in the known WORLD!!)

    If the Rams can build a consistent winner, they could become the most successful franchise in the NFL.

    .. allowing the Chargers to move was the stupidest decision in NFL history.

  21. The NFL, the only business where supply comes even when there’s no demand #Rams #Chargers

  22. maddmatter5 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 12:18 pm
    So if someone boycotts a game (I’ve watched zero the last two weeks) they can’t get on the internet?

  23. You can expect a pretty solid crowd this Sunday when Seattle plays at Los Angeles. The Rams are 3-1 and you have to figure there will be 12-15,000 Seahawk fans in attendance.

