No reinstatement application from Josh Gordon, yet

Browns receive Josh Gordon ended a 90-day rehab stint last month. He is eligible to apply for reinstatement to the NFL. Per a league source, that hasn’t happened yet.

Gordon hasn’t filed yet even though former Olympian Tim Montgomery, who has been assisting Gordon, has said, “He’s coming. . . I think he’s going to be there this season.”

Even if Gordon files this week, the league has no deadline or timetable for resolving a reinstatement request. And since Gordon currently doesn’t have an agent to help Gordon through the process of filing his petition, the application may not move as quickly as it otherwise would.

Gordon, a second-round pick in the 2012 supplemental draft, last played in 2014, appearing in five games and catching 24 passes for 303 yards. In 2013, Gordon generated 1,646 receiving yards in 14 games.

It’s a shame that his talent has been wasted, both by his inability to comply with the league’s rules regarding off-field substance use and abuse — and by the league’s insistence to police the private lives of employees for things completely unrelated to their unemployment.