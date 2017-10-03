Panthers sign veteran safety Jairus Byrd

Getty Images

The Panthers flipped the Byrds Tuesday, but sadly, not in the manner of former Titans owner Bud Adams.

The team announced they signed veteran safety Jairus Byrd, creating the roster spot by putting wide receiver Damiere Byrd on injured reserve.

Damiere broke his arm during Sunday’s win over the Patriots.

Jairus was once a good safety, but not after the Saints signed him to a six-year, $54 million contract in 2014. He hadn’t surfaced beyond a few workouts since the Saints released him in March.

Before then, he made three Pro Bowls with the Bills.

The Panthers need some help, since starting free safety Kurt Coleman‘s expected to miss a month with a knee sprain. They used Demetrious Cox with the starters alongside elder Mike Adams, and Colin Jones was their only other healthy safety.