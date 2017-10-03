Saints place Zach Strief on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Saints got right tackle Zach Strief back in the lineup for last Sunday’s game against the Dolphins in London, but they won’t have him in the lineup when they return from their Week Five bye.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Saints have placed Strief on injured reserve. Strief had missed two games with a knee injury before returning against the Dolphins, but he didn’t make it through the game before getting hurt again and will now miss at least the next eight weeks.

Left tackle Terron Armstead has yet to play this season after offseason shoulder surgery, but returned to practice last week before landing on the inactive list. If he’s ready to go for Week Six, first-round pick Ryan Ramczyk would likely start in Strief’s place.

The Saints also waived linebacker Ben Heeney and released defensive lineman Kendall Langford, which leaves them with three roster spots to fill. They worked out veteran linebacker Gerald Hodges on Tuesday.