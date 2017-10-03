Saints work out Gerald Hodges

Getty Images

The Saints kicked the tires on a veteran linebacker on Tuesday.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Saints worked out linebacker Gerald Hodges.

Hodges spent the summer with the Bills after signing with the team as a free agent in May. He was released to make room for waiver claims after initially making it through the cut to 53 players.

Hodges spent the last two seasons with the 49ers, playing in 25 games and making 16 starts. He had 83 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble last season.

The Saints saw Alex Anzalone go down with a shoulder injury in last Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins. They’ll have an extended stretch to see if he gets healthy thanks to a bye in Week Five.