Sean Payton: Current American gun laws “not working”

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 3, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT
Getty Images

Most NFL coaches are conditioned to say very little of interest any time, but particularly try to stay away from controversial topics.

But Saints coach Sean Payton was willing to wade into one of the hottest debates Tuesday, saying in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting which left 59 dead that the country needed a common sense approach to gun control.

Earlier in the day, Payton tweeted out a statistic from the New York Times which more Americans had been killed by firearms in the United States since 1968 than have died in battle in the country’s history.

During his teleconference with local reporters this afternoon, he said he’s frustrated to watch the news after going through former Saints defensive end Will Smith’s death in 2016.

“I just think let’s start from this standpoint — the current protocol is not working, the current system is not working,” Payton said. “And the madness is when you go years and years and years, and say, well, and so the current policies and thoughts are flawed.

“Listen, I believe this in my heart, we as a society owe it to our children and, I mean, we have to be better in that way. I’ve made my statements clear after the death of Will Smith, and these things come up, and then you try to draw parallels throughout our world, and look, it’s hard to. It’s hard to find other countries like that. And here we are as educated and smart and forward-thinking as we think we are, and yet it’s broken and it’s obvious. So, I’ll leave it at that.”

Payton has previously said he “hates guns,” and doesn’t care who hears that message, of his tweet or his follow-up.

“Very clear,” Payton said. “And look, if that pisses people off, that’s tough. . . .

“It’s just common sense. We can quietly sit and just think it — it’s frustrating. Sometimes you see things from afar and you look, and you think it’s madness.”

Payton was also critical of President Donald Trump’s “son of a bitch” remarks about players who kneel during the national anthem, saying “I think we need a little more wisdom in that office.”

While wading into politics is something most in football avoid, Payton’s own experiences with gun violence clearly moved him to take a stand, whether it divides his fanbase or not.

Permalink 106 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

106 responses to “Sean Payton: Current American gun laws “not working”

  2. Payton needs to watch out bringing politics in football. The people in the south love the right to bear arms and would tune out over this and taking a knee to the great anthem.

  3. Blaming guns is like blaming pencils for bad spelling. The guns the dude had were illegal already. Dude was a nutjob, and was taken out, rightfully so. I pray for the victims families. But blaming guns is a joke.

  4. If youre shooting someone, youre not following the law. If youre attempting to obtain a weapon with the intent of harm, a few laws aren’t going to get in your way.

    See Chicago for evidence.

  6. We have a law, the oldest law in history, found on the Ten Commandments.

    Thou shall not murder.

    We’ve ignored that rule for thousands of years. No gun law would’ve prevented this. We have to stop ignoring that there is evil in this world and acting like it doesn’t exist only blinds us from real solutions

  7. Assault rifles should be banned. Period. The shooter could not have done as much damage with a bolt action rifle, shotgun, or pistol. Anyone who says otherwise is being dishonest. I am a responsible gun owner and former Marine firearms instructor who would like to see the madness end.

  10. Coach Payton is correct but he just became a target for all the crazies with automatic and semi-automatic weapons. And by the way, do genuine hunters really need automatic and semi-automatic weapons?

  11. “more Americans had been killed by firearms” isn’t really accurate – it should be “more Americans have died by firearms”. Those numbers take into account suicides and not just homicides.

    On a related football topic – Alaska has the highest rate of suicide by firearm, and also doesn’t have an NFL team. I vote for Alaska getting a team before the UK to see if it changes those numbers. Not the Browns of course…..

  12. Honestly I’ve always felt guns were for cowards in many ways. If you want to kill someone, you should have to do it with your bare hands or (preferably) not at all. I’m with the medieval knights who thought firearms were a great shame.

  16. Eagleswoot,

    Which Chicago gun laws do you find problematic? Tell us about your knowledge of Chicago’s gun laws.

    In fact, what the coach said should not be controversial. This weekend’s events make clear that our laws our not working.

    We need change. The only real question should be how to go about that change.

  17. Though the statistic quoted is factually correct, the deaths for domestic gun usage has 66% deaths by suicide, then 33% by homicide, and final 1% from legal intervention and ‘other’ deaths.

  18. The only thing people like Sean Payton will be satisfied with is the total confiscation of firearms.

    Good luck with that, Sean.

  19. Payton is white…so I guess he can bring politics in to sports and no one is crying about it…I wish Mike Tomlin or Hugh Jackson would have said that so I could hear more of the phony outrage…

  20. Right to bear arms doesn’t mean AK47’s, silencers and automatic conversion kits. I think the framers of the constitution were thinking militias and muskets and I think they would be horrified to see what is legal today.

  21. When will they listen, I don’t want your political view on any topics, Run Peterson more MORON

  22. Have as many gun laws as you want…the man who is going to shoot up a crowd of unarmed people isn’t going to follow them.

    I’m a law abiding citizen and owns a gun that has never and hopefully never will shoot another human. (You break in, you get the 120# Cane Corso, if that doesn’t work then the gun)

  23. I have no issues with gun ownership….what I do have a issue with is coversion kits making guns fully automatic. Can we just get legislation on conversion kits? They are NOT protected by the 2nd ammendment.

  24. I like the sentiment that we can’t do anything about this and shrug our shoulders. You realize when you write something like that, your apathy is a huge part of this problem?

  26. “Gun laws don’t work look at Chicago” is the dumbest argument.

    Yes Chicago has strict gun laws, the rest of Illinois does not. You just drive outside the city to get a gun.

    Politics and football (and everything else really) are inseparably these days. Its the reality of our divisive political climate. Complaining won’t change that.

  27. vonmillertime says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:03 pm
    Assault rifles should be banned. Period. The shooter could not have done as much damage with a bolt action rifle, shotgun, or pistol. Anyone who says otherwise is being dishonest. I am a responsible gun owner and former Marine firearms instructor who would like to see the madness end.

    1 0 Rate This
    ———————-
    That’s all well and good and I agree to a point but I do love my AR. I know if someone breaks in the exact gun I’m grabbing. I have mine set up for low light self defense and you can’t do that to the with another type to the extent you can with an AR. I don’t think you should just be able to walk into Walmart and buy an AR though.

  28. Whether I agree with Payton or not is irrelevant. You’re a football coach, not a law maker. Football is an escape from all the bs that goes on in the world. Stick to that.

  32. Eh, not sure laws stop people from breaking laws. Chicago has horrible gun crime yet some of the strictest gun laws. Honestly we should stop focusing on what people used and more on why. We need better mental health care, maybe screenings, wellness checks, anything…until we can figure out why people do this and how to stop their motivation it wont matter. You take the guns away, they just bomb things…or use cars…or knives. People who want to kill and kill a lot will find a way.

  33. He is correct because gun laws dont stop people from being horrible. You can pass 1,000 gun laws (we actually as a nation have approx. 20,000 gun laws in effect) and it will not stop a bad person from being bad. It will stop a good person from protecting themselves, their families and others. Thank goodness there was a good person with a gun at the church in Tennessee or else that would have been way worse. FACTS are important. Perspective is not reality.

  34. Stop already. The guy had explosive materials (ammonium nitrate) in his car. If not a gun he would have killed in another way. How about calling out the MSM and the constant drumbeat of resist and hate. Do you not believe this motivates these whackos?

  35. eaglesw00t says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:02 pm
    If youre shooting someone, youre not following the law. If youre attempting to obtain a weapon with the intent of harm, a few laws aren’t going to get in your way.

    ~~~~~~
    You are right.

    However – part of the problem is that so many guns ARE available to be stolen and then sold illegally. And I also believe that this should be a case of “don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

    Allowing people with mental issues free reign to buy weapons, or the recent (now abandoned) effort to legalize sound and flash suppressors in order to “decrease the discomfort gun owners have using their guns” (true comment!) both strike me as ridiculous given the modern environment. A red flag being thrown up preventing the sale of firearms to KNOWN mentally unbalanced individuals could’ve stopped more than a few mass casualty events…

    Look – I grew up in a household with firearms, and I own one myself. But I also acknowledge the fact that modern firearms are DANGEROUS. We need licenses, driving exams, and insurance for our cars; and those aren’t even DESIGNED to kill people…

    Sean’s right. A little common sense could go a long way….

  36. +1 on the murder is all ready against the law comment.

    I’m waiting for the gun control crowd to actually be honest about what they want. Zero guns. Then the debate can be had in earnest. Until then, it’s similar to the kneeling, okay, yeah, an issue, what do you propose to do about it, within the framework of our law.

  37. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:13 pm
    I have no issues with gun ownership….what I do have a issue with is coversion kits making guns fully automatic. Can we just get legislation on conversion kits? They are NOT protected by the 2nd ammendment.
    ——————————————————————-
    There is already legislation controlling these. Its a very controlled item.

  38. Right to bear arms doesn’t mean AK47’s, silencers and automatic conversion kits. I think the framers of the constitution were thinking militias and muskets and I think they would be horrified to see what is legal today.
    =====

    Probably less horrified at that than partisianship crippling the governments ability to function.

  39. blaming guns is a simpleton’s response. I get it, he’s frustrated, we all are but it’s still a simpleton’s response.

  40. If youre shooting someone, youre not following the law.
    =====

    Don’t break into my car or home, and don’t try to harm my family and you’ve got nothing to worry about.

  41. lgbarn

    The counter to your argument. The right for a militia so is the people could actively fight against a corrupt government. Fairly certain the founders would be horrified by the vast amount of lethal weapons our government owns.

    Again, Ill just say…focusing on how some one did something…does not resolve, help, or prevent future mass killings. Yelling about the second amendment does not help anyone. We need mental health care and better way of understanding where someones head is at.

  42. there should be absolutely no reason to sell automatic and semi- automatic weapons. they should be outlawed period.

  45. I’m all for the bearing of arms but why does anyone other than Military personnel need an automatic weapon? Please do not use the “for hunting answer”.
    **************
    It is already illegal for anyone to possess an automatic weapon (with the exception of active military and Police). The guns used in Vegas were illegal. Semi-Automatic weapons are legal. Those are guns that shoot one bullet per trigger pull.

  46. Liberalsruineverything says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:15 pm
    I live in a state with the highest per capita gun ownership and the lowest violent crime rate. Coincidence? No. The laws are fine. Go tell all the criminals in Chicago they can’t own guns.
    ——————————————————————————————-

    No you don’t. Vermont has the lowest level of violent crime and Wyoming has the highest gun ownership per capita.

  47. gibbskins9 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:11 pm
    When will they listen, I don’t want your political view on any topics, Run Peterson more MORON
    ________________________________________________________________

    Anyone that has watched a Saints game this season knows that MORE Peterson is not the answer. I wouldn’t be surprised if he were completely phased out during the bye week.

  51. Making gun laws more strict only increases the difficulty for the law-abiding citizen. Unfortunately, the individuals carrying out the mass-shootings are not law-abiding citizens.

    Even so, there are LEGAL ways to acquire an automatic weapon. Reagan banned them in 1986. However, it’s still legal to own one, and you can still purchase an automatic weapon if manufactured prior to the ban. You just need to pay $200 to the ATF, and pass a background check with finger prints.

    Of course, it wouldn’t take a rocket surgeon to figure out how to modify a semi-automatic if he or she thinks in a malicious manner. I just don’t see how a law is going to change things for someone who ignores laws?

    Playing devils advocate, if there was any way a regulation was possible, they would need a program similar to ‘cash-for-clunkers’, except ‘dollars-for-revolvers’. They would need to compensate every American perhaps +200% of market value of each gun to incentivize them to turn them in. It will never happen, and still yet most would likely reject. But if there was any way possible to get guns off the street, it would need to be an outright ban, in conjunction with compensation.

  52. aarons444 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:21 pm
    Right to bear arms doesn’t mean AK47’s, silencers and automatic conversion kits. I think the framers of the constitution were thinking militias and muskets and I think they would be horrified to see what is legal today.
    ———————————————————————-
    Right to bear arms means a right to bear arms. I doesnt say right to bear muskets. We have advanced beyond muskets. If you can convince the rest of the world to go back to that technology so will I. I dont think that going to happen…..so Ill keep what Ive got.

  53. Shooting happens. We blame guns, we blame the government, we fight with each other, we get angry. Another Shooting happens. We blame guns, we blame the government, we fight with each other, we get angry. Wash, rinse, repeat.

    Maybe its time to look at legitimate reform in Mental Health Care. Including counseling, therapy, and providing our Mental Health Officials with enough resources to handle the HUGE number of people in need if mental health care.

  54. Owning an assault rifle is a right, but healthcare for the 500 people shot in Vegas is a privilege?

  55. While we’re at it, why don’t we make murder illegal as well! We should have a law against murder, that would work.
    Criminals don’t care about your laws!

  57. Seriously if you look at the death cause by car accidents and injuries. Real cellphone laws while driving would do more for society.

    In the 20th century alone, 200+million people have been killed by Govts against unarmed populous.

  58. We should ban all guns except hunting rifles in America. Period. Japan has no guns–and no gun violence. Conservatives
    pretend that gun violence is not a problem–who are they kidding. They get hysterical if there is an attack by a foreigner–but when American massacres occur–and they are FREQUENT–they want everybody to sob and not wonder why this keeps happening. There are VAST numbers of people with mental troubles of one kind or another. Combine them with a nation awash in guns, with lax gun laws, and you get mass shootings. The NRA has sold paranoid men a bill of goods on guns. The self-defense argument is a MYTH. More guns make America less safe, not more safe.

  59. France has some of the most stringent gun laws, and they still had the incident at the bataclan.

    If we outlaw guns, they’ll come in from Mexico or Canada. Or maybe the next attack will be a super soaker full of acid.

    Criminals are always one step ahead of laws.

  60. When will these idiots recognize that the guns this nutjob used are already illegal without a very difficult to obtain federal firearems permit – which he did not have. Also, Timothy McVeigh killed more people with flippin’ fertilizer. It’s not the tool, it’s the handler.

  62. “I’m waiting for the gun control crowd to actually be honest about what they want. Zero guns.”

    This right here is a great example of the power of NRA lobbying. I’ve been liberal for almost 50 years, and never once felt like all guns should be confiscated. Most every other rational person I know feels exactly the same way. But you hear this same statement over and over from gun rights proponents. Hell, the industry loves it bc gun and ammo sales spike every time there is a Democrat in the White House.

    NRA propaganda like the sentiment expressed above immediately shuts down any thought of working together to better things. The NRA knows its not true, doesn’t matter. It sells guns, ammo and provides red meat to the gun rights crowd.

  63. The argument that stricter gun laws would be useless because criminals, by nature, are the ones who break laws, is one of the most disingenuous arguments in favor of gun ownership imaginable. By that flawed logic, we shouldn’t have any laws.

    Nations with much stricter gun laws than the US also have many fewer incidents of gun-related deaths. Period.

    Get guns out of peoples’ hands. Watch gun violence plummet. End of story. It’s proven around the world that this works. And our nation is a laughing stock because of our permissive gun laws.

  65. thedawsonator says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:16 pm
    Eh, not sure laws stop people from breaking laws. Chicago has horrible gun crime yet some of the strictest gun laws. Honestly we should stop focusing on what people used and more on why. We need better mental health care, maybe screenings, wellness checks, anything…until we can figure out why people do this and how to stop their motivation it wont matter. You take the guns away, they just bomb things…or use cars…or knives. People who want to kill and kill a lot will find a way.

    ——————————————————-

    So you want to force every citizen of this country to attend mandatory mental health screenings, what, on a yearly basis? Good luck with that. That infringes more on people’s freedoms than banning the sale of a specific kind of deadly weapon.

  66. When the Founding Fathers wrote the 2nd Amendment, guns fired at most one round per minute. Today’s rifles have a cyclic rate of 600+. Maybe it’s time we stopped using 18th century laws to regulate 21st century weapons.

  67. WolfgangVomFramps says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    I love the ‘well chicago has the strictest guns laws and they have the highest crime rate’, but 70% of the gunns in those crimes were obtained outside of Chicago. So yes, laws DO HELP. Will it solve every problem? no. But there is really no need for automatics anywhere. Put them in ranges for ppl to rent and use if they choose- but not need for someone to own one.

  68. Yes BJ, France has an occasional issue. However, it has far fewer than the U.S.

    If you are looking for perfect, you are never going to get it.

    Substantially fewer? That’s realistic and likely with some reasonable reform.

  71. Plenty of crazy people in China, plenty of interpersonal conflict, but they have a much, much lower murder rate. The difference? No guns, no culture of guns.

  73. mk,

    I love your argument. As you noted, there are murders. Laws don’t stop them. Since criminals will be criminals, we may just as well legalize murder, right? They are going to do it anyway, right?

  74. dukeford56 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:10 pm
    The only thing people like Sean Payton will be satisfied with is the total confiscation of firearms.

    Good luck with that, Sean.

    ====================================================
    Amen! The idea of confiscating guns is long gone. There are more guns in America than automobiles. There is as much a chance of confiscating guns as there is of reviving the horse and buggy. Another hint to Sean “Captain Obvious” Peyton, lawbreakers like Paddock aren’t worried about following laws. Until you can fix that, you can forget about gun laws (or knife laws or any other laws) stopping crime.

  76. Our gun laws work perfectly if you’re the NRA. Every time there is a mass murder, gun sales go up. Their job is to sell guns, not keep us safe. Our politician’s jobs are to keep us safe, but many of them rely on NRA money to get elected. The problem is with the campaign finance laws, not the gun laws. Nobody in their right mind thinks it’s a good idea for lunatics to own machine guns. Now the NRA wants these machine guns to have silencers on them. That guy in Las Vegas might have killed a couple thousand if he had silencers. That would have been a real boom for gun sales, and the NRA would have loved it. We need to get that dirty money out of politics, but Republicans rely on it. This blood is on the hands of the republicans, and they know it. That’s why they don’t like to talk about it after a shooting. It’s just common sense, but we like to play dumb sometimes.

  78. We have a law, the oldest law in history, found on the Ten Commandments.

    Thou shall not murder.

    We’ve ignored that rule for thousands of years. No gun law would’ve prevented this. We have to stop ignoring that there is evil in this world and acting like it doesn’t exist only blinds us from real solutions
    =====

    That was a law code based on justice.

    Yes, life was sacred, as it should be. But that same Biblical law code allowed “life for life.. eye for eye.. tooth for tooth..”

    If your neighbor killed your brother, you were within your rights to take revenge. If it was an accident, there were provisions for that.

    There’s no justice today. The punishment rarely fits the crime, and criminals take advantage of that.

  79. Right to bear arms doesn’t mean AK47’s, silencers and automatic conversion kits. I think the framers of the constitution were thinking militias and muskets and I think they would be horrified to see what is legal today.
    ________________________________________________________________________

    The framers of the constitution and the right to bear arms meant the cutting edge of weapon technology of the day. The right to bear arms was not granted so people could hunt but so people could defend themselves against a tyrannical government. So to say that the right to bear arms would limit people only to hunting type weapons misses the point of the 2cd amendment entirely, if that were the case the framers would have said arms only included knives and bows or hunting and no fire arms.

  80. Hey Sean, how many people have died to drugs even tho they are illegal and we are currently at war with “drugs”???

  81. Coach Payton will not be intimidated by criticisms here or elsewhere. When you’ve been touched by senseless gun violence, your eyes are opened.

    We as a country MUST do better. Innocent deaths which could have been prevented are unacceptable results.

  82. thedawsonator.

    Why do you repeat the “Chicago has strict gun laws” line?

    It simply is not true.

    If there is as a Chicago gun law you consider oppressive, identify it.

    Do some research. Act like something other than a parrot.

  83. Then we should get rid of all laws since they are all broken and by the Payton’s analysis are not working. I get so sick of this intellectual mush. There is and always will be a cost for freedom.

  84. I believe in the second amendment and protect the right of civilians to bear arms. With that being said I am more than open for any discussions on reducing the crimes that are committed with the help of guns. Yelling gun show loop hole and fully auto weapons should be illegal does not help or further the conversation. I would expect the government we all put in place on both sides of the isle will be able to pull real data and see how/if another crime like this can be prevented without removing rights from the 99.99999% of Americans who do not violate the current laws on the books.

  85. Payton is a moron, 1st of all everything the “alleged” Stephen Paddock had was illegal, if you make gun ownership illegal, the only people that will surely get any weapons are the criminals.

    They can have my gun when they have the balls to pry it from my cold dead hands!

  86. here’s where the people have tantrums over peaceful protests turn a blind eye to massacres.

  87. You are absolutely correct, Sean. Just look at the horror the “gun laws” of Chicago, NYC, Baltimore and other liberal, urban bastions have created. Common fuggin sense.

  88. Why are those assault rifles even allowed to be manufactured openly? They have 1 use and 1 use only, to kill or maim another human being. If someone was manufacturing toasters that blew up in your face, or cars that made sudden left turns into oncoming traffic they’d be in prison for life.

  89. vonmillertime says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:03 pm
    Assault rifles should be banned. Period. The shooter could not have done as much damage with a bolt action rifle, shotgun, or pistol. Anyone who says otherwise is being dishonest. I am a responsible gun owner and former Marine firearms instructor who would like to see the madness end.
    ——————————————–

    Puhlease. The shooter could have done even more damage with a truck loaded with explosives that he drove into the middle of that concert. Anyone with a suicidal intent to kill mass numbers of people don’t need guns to do it. We gonna ban U-Hauls? We gonna ban fertilizer?

    Banning one means of death simply means that the criminal will find another illegal way to kill people. It’s an issue of the heart, not the choice of instrument.

  91. You have to be a real bafoon to bring up Chicago in reference to gun laws. Mass murder isn’t prevalent in inner cities, try again morons. There’s no lone wolf in Chicago trying to kill 500 people he’s never met before, that’s about the most moronic argument I’ve heard. Gun laws do need reform and the mental health checks that surround the sale of guns are nothing more than a sham.

  92. i, flounder says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:51 pm
    here’s where the people have tantrums over peaceful protests turn a blind eye to massacres.
    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Who, pray tell, has turned a blind eye to the massacres? Who, could turn a blind eye to them, with the breathless, orgasmic, 24/7 media coverage of them??

  94. People who say “Assault Rifles Should be Banned” must not be aware that “assault rifles” are banned…semi-automatic guns aren’t, because they don’t fire any faster than any other gun (requires a trigger pull for each shell, as opposed to just holding the trigger down for repetitive fire). The only difference between a Semi-Automatic (legal) “Assault Rifle” and any other Semi-Automatic rifle is it’s shape. The mechanism that converts to “Automatic Fire” (as was used in 2 of the guns the shooter used) is illegal. However, they can be made in a machine shop. So, if a person can machine shop their own “Automatic Fire” mechanism, what makes you think they can’t do the same for any semi-automatic weapon? Or, make their own guns, in whatever shape & speed they want for that matter? This shooter acquired Automatic mechanisms, whether on the black market or by making them himself…but he didn’t buy them anywhere that’s following the laws that already exist.

  95. Payton needs to shut up and concentrate on preparing his team to win.
    Because his defense is terrible.

  96. Plenty of crazy people in China, plenty of interpersonal conflict, but they have a much, much lower murder rate. The difference? No guns, no culture of guns.
    ———————

    infanticide is not murder?

  97. Whether he is for it or against it, I don’t give a damn about his opinion on gun control Just like he could care less what I think about his coaching.

  99. well, if gun laws arent working, then neither are drug laws, spousal abuse laws, illegal immigration laws, racketeering laws, money laundering laws, prostitution laws…….

  100. Get guns out of peoples’ hands. Watch gun violence plummet. End of story. It’s proven around the world that this works. And our nation is a laughing stock because of our permissive gun laws.
    =====

    I can’t even imagine what will happen when the US decides to go door to door to collect registered guns.

    I don’t want to imagine.

    You think crime is bad NOW? Wait until criminals are robbing people at will beacuse they can’t shoot back.

    Nevermind the gun owners that won’t surrender their weapons and decide to fight back.

    .. Thankfully I have relatives in Vancouver.

  102. That’s because the 2nd Amendment is the only gun law that should be recognized.
    ——-
    You realize when that amendment was written the only type of guns that existed were muskets that, with a competent loader, could maybe fire two rounds a minute, right? Two terribly inaccurate rounds at that. The second amendment wasn’t intended to be perverted like it has been.

    And like another poster said, guns are for cowards anyway. The more you own, deep down, the bigger chickens@#t you probably are.

  103. well, if gun laws arent working, then neither are drug laws, spousal abuse laws, illegal immigration laws, racketeering laws, money laundering laws, prostitution laws……
    =====

    We all need to take a page out of the Tyson playbook and fade into Bolivian.

  104. Has anyone ever seen/heard a silencer used? It’s not like on TV. You can’t fire it in a crowd of people and no one notices. It’s more like a jet engine being reduced to a Mack truck. Everyone still knows it’s there, it just makes it bearable to be around.

  105. Did you know: Chicago, with one of the strictest Gun laws in the Nation, has had 60 gun related murders & 352 people shot YTD this year. Not 1 was the result of Automatic Fire Assault Rifles…and all resulted while under the presumed “protections” of strict gun laws. Laws don’t save people & guns don’t commit crimes.

  106. WolfgangVomFramps says:
    October 3, 2017 at 3:01 pm
    Matman13,
    After Oklahoma City, Congress regulated the purchase of the fertilizer in question.
    ———————————

    It didn’t stop the Boston Marathon bombers, did it?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!