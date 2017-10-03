Titans add backup quarterback Brandon Weeden

Brandon Weeden is being handed another opportunity in the NFL.

Weeden, the former Browns first-round pick who has been largely unimpressive during his stints in Cleveland, Dallas and Houston, will now head to Tennessee. The Titans signed him today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The Titans decided to add another quarterback after Marcus Mariota suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday. It’s not clear how much time Mariota will miss, but Tennessee wanted another quarterback in addition to Matt Cassel, who finished Sunday’s game after Mariota went down.

Weeden last played an NFL game in 2015, when he started three games with the Cowboys, got cut and then signed with Houston and started one game with the Texans.

15 responses to "Titans add backup quarterback Brandon Weeden

  2. I can’t put my fingers on it… I am just wondering why NFL ratings are down… just can’t. could it be some young people kneeling?

    – Weeden
    – Keenum
    – Savage
    – Tolzien
    – Glennon

    I just can’t. Can somebody help me out…

  5. citizenstrange says:
    Why do the Titans hate FREEDOM? Sign Kaepernick!

    ———————

    The Titans hate losing money, not freedom. Signing an America-hating communist like Colin Kaepernick would wreak havoc with merchandise sales, viewership numbers, etc.

    Totally legit reasons for not signing him. Kudos to the Titans.


  6. – Weeden
    – Keenum
    – Savage
    – Tolzien
    – Glennon

    You can add Cassel to that list after Sunday. He hasn’t been any good since 2010. But yet teams keep signing him for some reason. And E.J. Manuel. He hasn’t been any good ever.

  7. Monday Night Football on 10/16 … Colts @ Titans.

    I hope it’s Mariota vs. Luck and not Cassel/Weeden vs. Brissett.

  8. why do fans care more about a player’s politics than winning? Brandon Weeden is the trashiest QB I’ve ever watched.

  10. RavenzGunnerz says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:07 pm
    I can’t put my fingers on it… I am just wondering why NFL ratings are down… just can’t. could it be some young people kneeling?

    – Weeden
    – Keenum
    – Savage
    – Tolzien
    – Glennon

    I just can’t. Can somebody help me out…
    ——————–

    Actually ratings are up this season. Did you bother looking before commenting?

    You look silly now.

  11. eaglefan94 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:44 pm
    why do fans care more about a player’s politics than winning? Brandon Weeden is the trashiest QB I’ve ever watched.
    _________________________________________________

    Brandon Weeden may be the trashiest QB you’ve ever watched but he is the best pure passer Jerry Jones has ever seen.

    To the sign Kaep crowd:
    TN doesn’t have the kind of cache with their bible belt redneck fan base that could accommodate the backla$h that would come with signing him. It would be beyond a bad business decision and make no mistake the business of football is what matters to owners. The color that count$ to an NFL owner isn’t black or white it’s green.

  14. Kaepernick aside, are you telling me there is no better option than Brandon Weeden?

    Your practice squad guy has to know more plays and be a better option than this guy? Right? Right?

  15. Why pay Weeden a dime?
    If Cassel starts they are already likely to lose. IF Cassel is hurt, what are the chances Weeden, who was terrible and hasn’t played in over a year, will come in and play well enough to beat a pro team?

    Why not save that cap money and use it for a different player in the future?

