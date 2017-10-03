Titans add backup quarterback Brandon Weeden

Getty Images

Brandon Weeden is being handed another opportunity in the NFL.

Weeden, the former Browns first-round pick who has been largely unimpressive during his stints in Cleveland, Dallas and Houston, will now head to Tennessee. The Titans signed him today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The Titans decided to add another quarterback after Marcus Mariota suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday. It’s not clear how much time Mariota will miss, but Tennessee wanted another quarterback in addition to Matt Cassel, who finished Sunday’s game after Mariota went down.

Weeden last played an NFL game in 2015, when he started three games with the Cowboys, got cut and then signed with Houston and started one game with the Texans.