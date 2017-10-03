Titans look at free-agent quarterbacks

Getty Images

Officially, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is day-to-day with a hamstring injury. Unofficially, the Titans are looking at other quarterbacks.

Per a league source, Brandon Weeden, Matt Barkley, Matt McGloin, and T.J. Yates worked out for the Titans on Tuesday. Not included in the group was Colin Kaepernick, Robert Griffin III, or any other mobile quarterback who would simulate the skill set of Mariota.

With only Matt Cassel on the roster and Tyler Ferguson on the practice squad, the Titans apparently are considering potential backups for Cassel, if Mariota isn’t able to play on Sunday, when the Titans face the Dolphins in Miami.