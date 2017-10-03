Titans look at free-agent quarterbacks

Posted by Mike Florio on October 3, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT
Officially, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is day-to-day with a hamstring injury. Unofficially, the Titans are looking at other quarterbacks.

Per a league source, Brandon Weeden, Matt Barkley, Matt McGloin, and T.J. Yates worked out for the Titans on Tuesday. Not included in the group was Colin Kaepernick, Robert Griffin III, or any other mobile quarterback who would simulate the skill set of Mariota.

With only Matt Cassel on the roster and Tyler Ferguson on the practice squad, the Titans apparently are considering potential backups for Cassel, if Mariota isn’t able to play on Sunday, when the Titans face the Dolphins in Miami.

32 responses to "Titans look at free-agent quarterbacks

  2. Not included in the group was Colin Kaepernick, Robert Griffin III
    ====================================================================

    Have to stir the pot, don’t you.

  3. Great… time to start up the Kaepernick talk again.

    I think the Titans need to look at more long-term solutions at QB. Mariota is regressing every year, and he can’t play 16 games. The 2018 draft may be too early to draft one high, but 2019 could provide a good opportunity as Mariota’s contract runs out. Maybe they can consider a new coaching staff too…

  7. Mariota has not regressed each year, just stop. He was good his rookie year, then better last year. He got better from year 1 to year 2, that’s not regression. This year he hasn’t looked great admittedly. And yes, he has missed some time with injuries. But so has Derek Carr, you giving up on him? Remember Matt Stafford in the early part of his career? Always hurt. These could be freak injuries. He didn’t have injury issues in college like Jake Locker did. It is NOT time to give up on Mariota, that’s downright stupid.

    But it is certainly fair to ask why we aren’t looking at the best FA QB out there even if we all know the real answer. I don’t think CK is great by any means, but his style is similar to Mariota & he is better than anyone available, including Cassel.

  10. Kaepernick would make the most sense, as he’s the most “Mariota-like” QB out there. No sense in going all in on another type of QB and have to rewrite the strategy.

    RGIII needs to move on – he’s one open field tackle away from being turned into a pile of dust and torn ligaments

  18. I used to say the biggest problem CK has (other than the kneeling thing) is that he doesn’t fit in many systems. As a Titans fan it pains me to admit he does fit in this system. That said, I’d rather sign RG-me than CK… we already have a few guys on the roster more concerned with protesting than playing, we don’t need to stoke the flames.

  19. Remember when you Titans fans wouldnt accept the label of “injury prone”? Acceptance is the first step.

  21. Brandon Weeden, Matt Barkley, Matt McGloin, and T.J. Yates are proven losers at QB. Whoever buys tickets to games they are quarterbacking doesn’t care about wins and losses.

    If you know anything about football, you know Kapernick is better than all of these guys.

    But don’t do it cuz he peacefully protested racial injustice. A peaceful protest is too American for many of you neo-Nazis, I know, but unfortunately you’re living in a country that was founded upon the right to a peaceful protest. It’s called freedom.

  22. Well, this just won’t sit well with some journalists! How dare the GM of the Titans decide for themselves who they want to bring in to look at!

  25. If the guy had the fortitude to admit that he chose the wrong forum for his personal protests, he’d have a job tomorrow. If he doesn’t think that is the case, he can live with the consequences.

  26. Marcus is 2-2 on the season. If he plays this weekend, that will be five games and counting with none missed. Where does all of this injury prone stuff come from? A big fat guy breaking his leg in week 15 last season?

  28. Mariota is a passing QB that can run when he has to. Kaepernick and RG3 are running QBs that can occasionally pass.

    It is not a similar skill set.

  31. gotitan says:
    October 3, 2017 at 12:50 pm
    Marcus is 2-2 on the season. If he plays this weekend, that will be five games and counting with none missed. Where does all of this injury prone stuff come from? A big fat guy breaking his leg in week 15 last season?

    _______________________________

    Not quite. Google is only a click away.

  32. @savethebs –

    The sooner they admit that Mariota is a problem, the better they’ll be in the long-term. He seems like a good guy and a decent QB, but not a great QB. Even if he did miraculously stay healthy and miraculously lead them to the playoffs, he would just choke and play like he did against the Texans. 100% guaranteed. 100%. No doubt in my mind. I’ve been waiting since 2008 for them to at least make the playoffs, but it’s not going to happen with Short-pass Mariota and it’s certainly not going to happen with an aging Matt Freakin Cassel! I’m so tired of “maybe next year…” Why can’t we see one good season? Just give me something!

