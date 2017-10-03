Titans waive Josh Carraway to make room for Brandon Weeden

Getty Images

The Titans waived rookie linebacker Josh Carraway to make room for Brandon Weeden, according to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe.

The Titans made Carraway a seventh-round pick this spring, seeking depth at the position. He was inactive the first four games.

Carraway was a two-time All-Big 12 pick at TCU, making a combined 17 sacks in his final two seasons in Fort Worth. He was the first player to lead the Horned Frogs in sacks in consecutive years since former first-round pick Jerry Hughes in 2008-09.

The Titans needed a quarterback after Marcus Mariota injured a hamstring Sunday. Matt Cassel played the second half in the loss to the Texans.

Cassel and Weeden previously have shared a quarterbacks room. Cassel replaced Weeden as the starter in Dallas during Tony Romo’s absence in 2015 a few weeks after the Cowboys obtained Cassel in a trade with the Bills.