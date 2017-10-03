Titans waive Josh Carraway to make room for Brandon Weeden

Posted by Charean Williams on October 3, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT
The Titans waived rookie linebacker Josh Carraway to make room for Brandon Weeden, according to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe.

The Titans made Carraway a seventh-round pick this spring, seeking depth at the position. He was inactive the first four games.

Carraway was a two-time All-Big 12 pick at TCU, making a combined 17 sacks in his final two seasons in Fort Worth. He was the first player to lead the Horned Frogs in sacks in consecutive years since former first-round pick Jerry Hughes in 2008-09.

The Titans needed a quarterback after Marcus Mariota injured a hamstring Sunday. Matt Cassel played the second half in the loss to the Texans.

Cassel and Weeden previously have shared a quarterbacks room. Cassel replaced Weeden as the starter in Dallas during Tony Romo’s absence in 2015 a few weeks after the Cowboys obtained Cassel in a trade with the Bills.

  3. Cassel + Weeden…maybe a great law firm. But not a great QB firm. Miami’s D gotta be licking their chops for Mr. Immobile and Mr. Even Less Mobile.

  5. Given the fact everybody says the QB is the most important position on the team, if any starting QB goes down and they don’t already have a serious number 2 guy that can step right in and keep the chains moving, that coach should be fired on the spot. The decision to just have anybody filling up a spot as your number 2 guy just defies wisdom.

  7. regaliaimagewear says:
    October 3, 2017 at 3:50 pm
    Given the fact everybody says the QB is the most important position on the team, if any starting QB goes down and they don’t already have a serious number 2 guy that can step right in and keep the chains moving, that coach should be fired on the spot. The decision to just have anybody filling up a spot as your number 2 guy just defies wisdom.

    _________

    According to you, there are at least 60 good quarterbacks in the NFL. The rest of us know that there are around 20-25 starting caliber quarterbacks at any given time and that any team with 2 of them is an anomaly.

    That’s part of the reason you see most teams now keeping only one backup. Titans included. They know that if Mariota goes down, no matter who the backup is they will almost definitely struggle.

    For example. Glennon is a quality backup. He got $18 million/year this off-season because regardless of his ability and ideal situation, he’s still probably a top 32 QB.

